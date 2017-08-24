Petit, Martin blast governor’s proposed ECS cut to Plainville

State Representative William A. Petit, Jr. (R-22) and State Senator Henri Martin (R-31) blasted Governor Dannel Malloy for his announcement last Friday that he would slash education funding to 139 municipalities across the state, reported a press release from the legislators.

Under the governor’s new plan, Plainville would lose almost all of its Education Cost Sharing (ECS) funding for FY 18 – a $8.2 million hit.

Petit today stated in the press release, “I believe the governor, with his executive order that cuts educational cost sharing money to many, many towns, is revealing his priorities, or it may also be a purely political move. I believe his priorities are to have municipalities pay for some, if not all of local teachers pensions, reduce general municipal aid, increase aid to cities and educational funding to Alliance towns and by his own admission on multiple occasions, avoid tax increases at the state level. By political, I mean it may be a move to have constituents and educational leaders pressure legislators toward a budget and provide political cover for those calling for tax increases to avoid decreases in educational and municipal aid, though this is contrary to his previously stated position. The House Republicans have had an OFA vetted (the non-partisan Office of Fiscal Analysis) no tax increase budget ready since the end of April with several adjustments for revenue changes in the interim. This budget provided flat funding for both ECS and municipal aid. The Speaker of the House has been unwilling to allow this budget to be called to the floor for a discussion and or vote. During our last session, our leader, Rep. Themis Klarides, implored the speaker to allow discussion and a debate and vote, and it was denied. It is time to put the people of Connecticut, and in this instance, our children, first, and proceed with a discussion on a no tax increase budget. We can produce a budget that will do so. There will be painful cuts, but that is what we all do at home when we face a fiscal crisis.”

The press release reported that Martin said, “Some people have suggested that the governor announced these cuts to force legislators to approve a budget. Republican legislators have been ready to debate and approve a budget since before the last day of the regular session on June 7. We presented budgets without tax increases that would create a new education formula that ensures all children in Connecticut receive a good education. But the Democrats who control the legislature by a slim majority refuse to even consider our proposals. It’s time to stop the games and put the best interests of Connecticut’s students, taxpayers, and most vulnerable residents before partisan politics.”

The legislators, according to the press release, noted that had any of the budget proposals put forward by legislative Republicans since April been adopted, ECS funding to municipalities would have been preserved without raising taxes, and this cut to Plainville’s education funding would have been unnecessary.