Police blotter for Aug. 25

Plainville police reported the following arrests:
- Steven Oliver, 30, of 858 Glacier Way, Southington was arrested on Aug. 20 and charged with third degree larceny.
- Kyle Johnson, 25, of 100 West Main St., Plainville was arrested on Aug. 20 and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.
- Sebastiano Bafumi, 56, of 92 West Main St., Plainville was arrested on Aug. 20 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Jonathan Bergeron, 23, of 7R Canal St., Plainville was arrested on Aug. 20 and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.
- Serenity A. Robinson, 20, of 6 Cedar Rd., Southington was arrested on Aug. 19 and charged with second degree criminal mischief.
- Gary J. Finley, 56, of 210 West Main St., floor 1, Plainville was arrested on Aug. 18 and charged with three counts of violation of sex offender registration.
- Angenis Rodriguez-Garcia, 22, of 100 Norton Park, Rd., Plainville was arrested on Aug. 18 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Kimberly Ward, 45, of 69 Northwest Dr., Plainville was arrested on Aug. 18 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- William A. Singleton, 23, of 212 Matianuck Ave., Windsor was arrested on Aug. 18 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drugs and failure to drive right.
- Anthony V. Cartelli, 41, of 136 West Main St., Plainville was arrested on Aug. 16 and charged with operating under suspension.
- Shelby Lamothe, 42, of 30 Maxine Rd., Plainville was arrested on Aug.16 and charged with third degree larceny.
- Gretchen A. Troiano, 51, of 64 Hughes St., Plainville was arrested on Aug. 15 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drugs.
- Jacob Woodward, 27, of 35 Woodchuck Lane, New Hartford was arrested on Aug. 14 and charged with second degree larceny.