School chief looks forward to new year with new contract

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

More technology, more preschool students and more “every day heroes” are just several reasons why Plainville Superintendent of Schools Dr. Maureen Brummett looks forward to the new school year.

The 2017-2018 school year will kick off on Aug. 31 with a variety of new initiatives, including a STEAM lab at the Middle School of Plainville.

Funded by an endowment made to the district, the lab will combine science and technology with engineering, art and math.

“We’re really excited about continuing to move forward on our STEM and STEAM work—getting kids ready for careers that are coming up,” said Brummett.

The district also is rolling out a similar initiative at all three elementary schools, where a “makerspace” will allow youngsters to tap into their creativity.

“All three elementary schools get the chance to tinker with various small robots and other things,” said Brummett.

This year, technology growth will continue at the elementary schools, where third graders now have access to Chromebooks. Another area of growth is the Plainville Community Preschool Program, which has expanded into a full day, Monday through Friday at all three elementary schools.

Brummett said unexpectedly, the number of preschool sections in the district now outweigh the sections of kindergarten at both Wheeler School and Toffolon School.

“We expect to have approximately 150 preschool kids coming in,” said Brummett. “We’re very excited about that.”

Besides extended initiatives, Brummett also will begin the new school year with an extended contract, which the Board of Education recently approved. The board also offered a 3.6 percent salary increase in the contract.

During the evaluation process, which began in March, the board reviewed Brummett’s self-evaluation and discussed her performance during the 2016-2017 school year, which marked her first full year as Plainville’s new superintendent. School officials also set goals for the new school year.

Brummett said she feels “thrilled” to move forward as the superintendent.

“It’s not only an affirmation of my work, but also the work that the entire school district has accomplished in the past year,” said Brummett, who has worked in the district for 20 years now. “We have much to celebrate, and I look forward to a really exciting year.”

Despite unforeseen reductions in state funding, Brummett said she was proud to see the variety of accomplishments made, such as the Wheeler and Plainville High School building projects passed by voters at referendum. During her first full year as superintendent, Brummett also expanded Professional Learning Communities—a concept that involves groups of educators meeting regularly to share expertise and to work collaboratively to improve teaching skills.

Another successful initiative Brummett started last year was the “Everyday Hero” program, which honors faculty, students and administrators who go above and beyond.

“I have folks who have already been nominated for next year,” said Brummett. “It’s a nice way for people to get acknowledged publicly.”

She also was proud of the new strategic plan—a roadmap that will guide the district for the next five years. Planning for the strategic plan involved a variety of stakeholders from the district and the Plainville community at large.

“It was a nice way for the community to come together,” said Brummett. “That was a great way for me to get to know people—I feel like they had a voice in the process.”

Brummett replaced former Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Kitching in spring 2016 after serving as assistant superintendent for six years. Before her administrative role, she served as the district’s director of special education.

Brummet said her role as assistant superintendent helped prepare her “immensely” for her current job.

“It gave me a really good understanding of the budget, the policies we need to follow,” said Brummett. “It’s a big training ground for someone who wants to be superintendent.”

