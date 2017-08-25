Students head back to class Aug. 31

By JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

It’s already time to trade in the beach days and camp adventures for notebooks and pencils. Busses will fill the streets on Thursday, Aug. 31 to drop students off for the first day of Plainville Community Schools.

Teachers and staff have already reported to their respected classrooms to prepare lesson plans and organize final touches before the hallways are filled with young learners and will report for convocation on Monday, Aug. 28 at 8 a.m. The annual event is designed to be an upbeat, informative kick-off to the school year.

Plainville elementary schools in particular are gearing up for a busy year and incoming preschool and kindergarten students.

“We had to add a pre-K class this year,” Toffolon Elementary School principal Lynn Logoyke said. A kindergarten class was removed because only two are needed this fall, but a first grade class was added as well.

“We evened out in the long run,” said Logoyke, adding that the school will see 57 preschoolers and 35 kindergarteners next week.

Linden Street School, on the other hand, has 52 incoming kindergarten students in four classrooms. Linden families are invited to the 3rd annual back to school picnic On Wednesday, Aug. 30 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“We provide food and families bring sides and desserts,” principal Paula Eshoo said. “We have inflatables and try to get the police and fire trucks here for fun too.” All children, families, teachers, and staff are invited to the picnic held the night before school starts to socialize and “share the excitement about getting back to school.”

Within the first week of school, Toffolon classes will paint rocks with inspirational messages on them which will eventually be used to create a rock garden outside the building.

“Our theme for the year is ‘be kind’,” Logoyke said.

Families were asked to bring in rocks from vacation sites they went to, which were collected by faculty throughout the summer. The project stemmed from the children’s book “Only One You,” written by Linda Kranz to inspire families to share life lessons with their children.

At Wheeler Elementary, faculty and staff will be focusing on setting individual goals with the students and interacting with those goals on a daily basis.

Wheeler also has a handful of new staff in the building, so new faces won’t just be from the kindergarteners. Three of the four special area teachers are new this year.

“We have a new music teacher, art teacher, and media specialist who we’re really excited to have,” Principal Andrew Batcheldera said. “We are looking forward to another exciting year of teaching and learning.”

In the days leading up to school starting, parents and families are reminded to update their child’s information and verify transportation to and from school. Any students who changed their dismissal status should inform their school office, and new students to the school or district should do the same. Bus schedules and school information is available at plainvilleschools.org.

While a new school year brings excitement to students and families, officials note precautionary measures for people to observe.

Connecticut State Police urged drivers, parents, and children to prepare for back-to-school safety earlier this week. Under state law, it is mandatory that drivers stop for school buses that have their flashing red warning lights activated, whether they are approaching or following the school bus.

“Failure to obey this law not only puts our children at great risk, but it carries a hefty penalty for drivers,” the press release said. “Fines for passing a school bus that has its flashing red warning lights activated starts at $465 for a first offense.”

State troopers also advised children to wait at their bus stop in a safe place, and drivers should be aware of the increased bus, car, and pedestrian traffic before and after school.