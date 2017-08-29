Former PHS teacher arrested on variety of charges including possession of child porn

A former Plainville High School special education teacher was arrested on a variety of charges including possession of child pornography after he was caught by a private website trying to set up a sexual liaison with a teenage boy.

On Aug. 28, James Batt Jr. was arrested at his current place of employment in Bolton without incident and charged with employing a minor in an obscene performance, possession of child pornography first degree, and criminal attempt to commit impairing the morals of a minor.

Plainville police said detectives from the Plainville Police Department began a criminal investigation on April 2 into the actions of Batt after being alerted by the Plainville superintendent of schools of an online video depicting Batt. At the time, police said, Batt was employed as a special education teacher at Plainville High School. He has since resigned.

Police said the investigation revealed Batt had been communicating online and through text messages with who he believed was a 15-year-old boy. Some of these conversations were sexual in nature.

Police said the person Batt was communicating with was not a 15-year-old boy, but was the creator of Pop Squad and the website www.popsquadcc.com, who was posing as the boy.

On March 28, 2017, police said Batt arrived at a local Dunkin Donuts believing he was meeting the 15-year-old boy. Instead he was met by the Pop Squad creator who video recorded the meeting. That video was subsequently posted on Pop Squad’s website.

During the course of the police investigation, the department said evidence revealed that in 2010, Batt had a consensual sexual relationship with a juvenile male who was 14 and 15-years-old during their relationship. Although the statute of limitations expired to charge Batt for sexual assault as it relates to the relationship he had with this juvenile in 2010, police said videos and photographs belonging to Batt enabled officers to charge him with other offenses related to this unlawful sexual relationship.

Batt was given a court-set $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bristol Superior Court.