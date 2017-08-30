Resident robbed of video game, suspect arrested

A Plainville resident who thought he was meeting a potential buyer for his video game system found himself robbed instead.

A New Haven resident eventually was arrested in the incident.

Police reported that on Aug. 29 at about 7:39 p.m., a Carol Drive resident in Plainville reported he was robbed inside his home by an unknown male. The investigation revealed the victim arranged to sell the suspect the Xbox after communicating on a cell phone application called Offerup. Nobody was injured during the robbery.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and made off with the victim’s Xbox.

Police said a suspect was quickly identified and on Aug. 29, just before midnight, 21-year-old Quinn M. Daniels of 30 Thompson St. in New Haven was taken into custody without incident after arriving at the Southington Police Department.

Police said Daniels was transported to the Plainville Police Department and charged with first degree robbery, disorderly conduct, sixth degree larceny, and first degree reckless endangerment.

Police said Quinn was being held on a $100,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol Superior Court on Aug. 30.