Dining listings, starting Sept. 1

FRIDAY, OCT. 6

BRISTOL

HARVEST WINE TASTING. Fundraiser for Meals for the needy. 6 to 9 p.m. Meet sommelier Marvin from Maple End Package Store, Bristol. Entertainment by WOOF. 15 different wines. Hors d’ouevres. Silent auction. Must be 21 or older. $40. Chippanee Country Club, 6 Marsh Rd., Bristol. RSVP by Sept. 25. c.yetke@hotmail.com, (860) 589-7744 ext. 2

ONGOING

BRISTOL

FARMERS MARKET. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Old Bristol Center Mall, North Main Street and Riverside Avenue, Bristol. www.BristolFarmersMarket.com