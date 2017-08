Health listings, starting Sept. 1

TUESDAY, SEPT. 5

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Held by Hartford Care Senior Services. Southington YMCA, 29 High St., Southington. hhcseniorservices.org

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6

BRISTOL

STRESS MANAGEMENT CLASS. Held by Social Connections. Learn new skills and techniques to help you reduce street and meet life’s challenges. Taught by Gail Fuller, LCSW. 35 Anthony Dr., Bristol. Dress casual. No charge. Reservations. (860) 582-8229.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 7

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 11 a.m. to noon. Offered by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. www.hhcseniorservices.org

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BALANCE SCREENING. By appointment. Provided by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 378-1234.