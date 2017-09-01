Two injured when car hits tree

Two people were injured—one critically– in a motor vehicle on Johnson Avenue Thursday, Aug. 31.

Police said that at approximately 12:12 a.m., they received a report of a motor vehicle accident on Johnson Avenue. Officers responded and discovered a 2001 Honda Civic struck a tree. There were two occupants in the vehicle.

The operator of the vehicle, Jessica Zommer of 16A Johnson Avenue Plainville, CT, was transported to Hartford Hospital and was in critical condition as of last week A juvenile in the vehicle was transported to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center with what appeared to be minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Mark Kominske at the Plainville Police Department, (860)747-1616.