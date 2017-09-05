Bees Labor Day weekend round-up for Sept. 5

CROUSE, BIERFELDT, WALTON HOMER, NAPPO FANS 8 IN VICTORY

In 140 Characters or Less: Walton gets 1,000th hit with a 3 run blast, Nappo fans 8, Bierfeldt, Crouse also homer as Bees win finale vs. Ducks #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: Michael Crouse stepped up to the plate in the top of the 2nd inning with Nick Murphy on first base in a tie game. Crouse would go yard on the first pitch of his at bat to give the Bees the lead for good, the score being 3-1 at the time. It would stand as the game winning hit when the 8-2 final was reached.

Pitchers of Record: W: Greg Nappo (3-1) | L: Jake Dunning (2-2)

Player(s) of the Game: Jamar Walton (New Britain) – 4-5, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 1,000th career hit | Angelo Songco (Long Island) – 2-3, 2B, HR, RBI

Bees Buzz: Jamar Walton recorded the 1,000th hit of his professional career in the top of the 5th inning of today’s game with a 3 run home run…With the win today, the Bees clinched their second .500 record or better against an opponent in 2017, ending the season 10-10 against the Ducks. The other team they clinched a .500 record or better against is York…Nick Murphy made his first start for the Bees since September 18th of last season after playing in 53 games for the Traverse City Beach Bums of the Frontier League. He recorded 2 hits, including an RBI single…Conor Bierfeldt hit his team leading 19th home run of the season to lead off the 2nd inning of today’s game, which extends the franchise record for most home runs by a Bees player in a season…Greg Nappo struck out 8 batters in his start, tying the season high for most strikeouts by a Bees pitcher in a single game that he and Kyle Simon both set…The Bees have scored in the 1st inning in 3 of their last 4 games…Michael Crouse hit his 17th home run of the season in the 2nd inning, extending his career high for most home runs in a season…Jamar Walton finished a triple shy of the cycle in today’s game…With an RBI in today’s game, Conor Bierfeldt is now 2 RBI away from 300 RBI in his professional career…This series was just the second time all season that the Bees split a series with their opponent…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 266, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 289, including postseason.

LONG ISLAND RALLIES LATE TO SECURE VICTORY IN GAME 3

In 140 Characters or Less: Jon Griffin and Craig Maddox each notch 2 run blasts in today’s game but Ducks rally late to defeat New Britain 8-7 #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: Long Island was down 7-3 going into the bottom of the 7th inning, and they would spark a 5 run comeback beginning with 4 runs in the 7th inning and then the game winning run in the 8th inning. 8 batters came to the plate for the Ducks in the 7th, and the game winning run came from a solo shot by Alex Burg in the 8th as the 8-7 final would be reached.

Pitchers of Record: W: Rob Rogers (5-1) | L: Brandon League (2-3) | SV: Amalio Diaz (15)

Player(s) of the Game: Alex Burg (Long Island) – 2-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI | Jon Griffin (New Britain) – 3-4, HR, 2 RBI

Bees Buzz: Craig Maddox has hit 5 home runs in this series against Long Island after hitting a 2 run shot in today’s game…With an RBI in today’s game, Conor Bierfeldt is now 2 RBI away from 300 RBI in his professional career…Nate Roe has recorded 9 total strikeouts through his last 2 starts (8 total innings pitched)…With 1 hit in today’s game, Jamar Walton is now 2 hits away from 1,000 hits in his professional career…Jon Griffin hit a 2 run home run in today’s game, his 11th home run of the season. Griffin has homered twice in this series against the Ducks…In this series against Long Island, the Bees have hit 7 home runs. Only 1 of them was a solo home run. 18 total runs have been scored via the long ball in the 3 games played so far…Brandon Shimo has not allowed a run in 7 of his last 8 outings (9 total innings pitched). He has appeared in 3 consecutive games…The home run by Alex Burg in the bottom of the 8th inning against Brandon League was just the 2nd home run given up by League this season…With today’s loss, New Britain’s tragic number is down to 5…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 265, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 288, including postseason.

GAME 2 OF SERIES CALLED DUE TO RAIN AFTER 5 FULL INNINGS

In 140 Characters or Less: Ducks take game 2 of 4 game series vs. the Bees 2-0 after the game was called through 5 full innings due to rain #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: Angelo Songco came to bat for Long Island in the bottom of the 1st inning with Delta Cleary Jr. on second and Marc Krauss on first. Songco would plate Cleary Jr. for the Ducks’ first run of the game. That would prove to be the game winning run as the 2-0 final would be reached when Long Island added an insurance run in the 4th.

Pitchers of Record: W: Matt Larkins (9-6) | L: Jonathan Pettibone (2-7)

Player(s) of the Game: Angelo Songco (Long Island) – 1-2, RBI | Conor Bierfeldt (New Britain) – 1-1, BB | Matt Larkins (Long Island) – 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 6 K

Bees Buzz: This is the second game this season for the Bees to have been shortened due to rain. Both have come on the road, and they have lost both of them. The first game was on June 16th against Southern Maryland, which they lost by a 3-2 score…With 1 hit in tonight’s game, Conor Bierfeldt is now 1 hit away from 400 hits in his professional career…Tonight’s game is Long Island’s third shutout of the season against the Bees, which now ties them with Sugar Land for most shutouts of the Bees on the season…Brandon Shimo has not allowed a run in 6 of his last 7 outings (8 innings pitched)…James Skelton drew his league leading 87th walk of the season in the 1st inning of tonight’s game…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 264, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 287, including postseason.

MADDOX HITS 2 GRAND SLAMS, DRIVES IN 11 IN 16-2 WIN

In 140 Characters or Less: Maddox makes Atlantic League history with 2 grand slams and 11 RBI as Bees blast the Long Island Ducks 16-2 #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: The fourth batter of the game came to the plate in the top of the 1st inning. It was Craig Maddox, and the bases were loaded. Maddox would send the second pitch of his at bat over the wall for his first grand slam of the game, giving New Britain a 4-0 lead before any outs were recorded. From there, New Britain never looked back as they went on to defeat the Ducks 16-2.

Bees Buzz: Craig Maddox set a franchise record for most RBI in a game with 11, the previous record was 6 set by Jon Griffin on July 28th, 2016 against Southern Maryland…Kyle Simon now has 10 wins on the season, which is the most in a season by a Bees pitcher in franchise history…The 14 run differential is the largest margin of victory for the Bees in franchise history…This game is the first time in Bees franchise history that they hit 1 of each type of home run (solo, 2 run, 3 run, grand slam) in a single game…Craig Maddox hit 2 grand slams in tonight’s game, one in the top of the 1st inning and the other in the 8th inning. It’s the third and fourth grand slams of the season by the Bees and Maddox’s first two as a Bee. All 4 of New Britain’s grand slams this season have come against Long Island. After his first grand slam, the score was 4-0 New Britain just 4 batters into the game, and the Bees took a 15-2 lead after he hit his second one in the 8th…Jon Griffin hit a 3 run home run in the 2nd inning, his 10th home run of the year…The Bees were not retired in order until the 5th inning…Kyle Simon’s streak of pitching complete games has been snapped at 3 consecutive starts…The 16 runs scored by New Britain is the most runs scored in a game in franchise history…Michael Baca hit his first professional career triple in the top of the 9th inning of the game…James Skelton walked 3 times in the contest to extend his league leading walk total to 86…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 263, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 286, including postseason.