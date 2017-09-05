New names for Veterans wall

The following names have recently been added to the Plainville Veterans Memorial Wall.

SP-4 Philip L. Osle – U.S. Army

Petty Officer 1st Chester A. Sutherland – U.S. Navy

PFC Bernie Parent – U.S. Marines

Cpl Rocky Maglio – U.S. Marines

Tech 5 Henry “Red” Zavorski – U.S. Army

S1 Philip Posadas – U.S. Navy

Cpl Normand L. Ortner – U.S. Marines ‘46/’47, U.S. Army ‘51/’52

The Memorial Wall is located on the main floor of the Plainville Municipal Center adjacent to the Town Clerk’s Office. Visitors may view the wall during normal business hours.

If you are interested in adding a veteran’s name to the wall, applications are located in the Municipal Center, Senior Center, American Legion Post 33, and VFW Post 534.