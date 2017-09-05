Obituaries: David K. Ferguson

David K. ‘Kenny’ Ferguson, 58, of Plainville, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, September 2, 2017 at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain, after a lengthy, courageous battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of 35 years to Joanne (Battista) Ferguson.

Kenny, as most people knew him, was born on January 20, 1959 in New Britain, son to Patricia (Locke) Ferguson and the late David Ferguson. He was an electrician by trade and was employed by Ferguson Electric in Plainville for 40 years. A sports enthusiast, Kenny involved himself with his children’s sports teams and was formerly the assistant coach for Plainville Little League and for the Plainville Girls Travel Basketball Team. He enjoyed snowmobiling and had a love for antique cars. Kenny will be missed dearly by his family and friends as they cherish the memories they shared together.

In addition to his wife, Joanne, and his mother, Patricia, Kenny is survived by his children: Joseph Ferguson and his fiancé, Sarah, of East Hartford, Matthew Ferguson and his wife, Ashley, of Middletown, Megan (Ferguson) Slomski and her husband, Christopher, of Burlington, and Jenna Ferguson, of VA; his granddaughters, Zaria Marie Ferguson, Olivia James Slomski, and Reese Ryan Slomski; his brother, Robert Ferguson, of Plainville; his sisters, Linda (Ferguson) Burbige and her husband, Edward, of Plainville, Laura (Ferguson) Hughes, of Farmington, and Greta (Ferguson) Welz and her husband, Brian, of Plainville; his devoted brother-in-law, James Battista and his wife, Donna, of Southington; his best friend, Kenny Restelli, of Plainville; his cousin, Brian Crowley, of New Britain; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Kenny’s family would like to give a special thanks to the nurses, doctors and staff at the Cancer Center of Central Connecticut in Plainville for the exceptional care and support they provided over the last year during the family’s time of need. Also a special thanks to the Plainville Fire Company and New Haven Fire Department for the sympathy and support they have continuously provided to the Ferguson family.

Funeral services in celebration of Kenny’s life will begin on Friday, September 8, 2017 at 9 AM from Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 94 Broad St., Plainville. Burial will be held privately. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5 to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kenny can be made to Cancer Center of Central Connecticut, 201 North Mountain Road, Suite 202, Plainville, CT 06062. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.