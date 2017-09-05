Police blotter for Sept. 8

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Aug. 28 to Friday, Sept. 1:

James M. Batt, 49, of 17 Dogwood Ct., Rocky Hill, was arrested on Aug. 28 and charged with employing a minor in an obscene performance, first degree possession of child pornography, and criminal attempt to impair the morals of a minor.

Dexter Bolden, 49, of 246 Laurel St., Hartford, was arrested on Aug. 28 and charged with third degree forgery, fifth degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third degree forgery, and conspiracy to commit fifth degree larceny.

Thomas D. Browdy, 60, of 168 Nilan St., Hartford, was arrested on Aug. 29 and charged with illegal possession of suboxone. In separate incidents, he was charged with violation of probation, two incidents of first degree failure to appear, and one incident of second degree failure to appear.

Quinn M. Daniels, 21, of 30 Thompson St., New Haven, was arrested on Aug. 30 and charged with first degree robbery, disorderly conduct, sixth degree larceny, and first degree reckless endangerment.

Justin J. Pagano, 47, of 16 Girard Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Aug. 30 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug. In a second incident, he was charged with evading responsibility (physical injury).

Lily B. Bodenlos, 29, of 17 Beecher St., Naugatuck, was arrested on Aug. 30 and charged with illegal possession of crack cocaine, illegal possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Robert R. Martin, 51, of 19 Johnnycake Ln., New Hartford, was arrested on Aug. 30 and charged with evading responsibility (physical injury) and making a restricted turn.

Christopher S. Bransfield, 30, of 57 Lori Ann Ln., Kensington, was arrested on Aug. 30 and charged with improper display of a registration plate, illegal possession of heroin, and illegal possession of suboxone.

Robert J. Malecki, 39, of 620 Elm St., Rocky Hill, was arrested on Sept. 1 and charged with sixth degree larceny.