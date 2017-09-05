Sign up for Recreation Dept. programs

Registration for fall programs is starting on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The Recreation Office is open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. Fee payment must accompany registration for programs carrying a charge. Programs with insufficient enrollment are subject to cancellation. Recreation programs are offered for youth and adults.

Youth programs include open gym ages 3 1/2 to 6,tumble time gymnastics ages 1-6 , Wheeler gymnastics 1-6, recreation basketball grades 3-9, recreation basketball grades K-2, toddle dance ages 3 & 4, contemporary dance ages 5-8, contemporary dance ages 9-12, swim team ages 4 & up, jr. lifeguarding ages 11-14, diving ages 9-14, individual swim lessons, Red Cross swim instruction PCA through Level 6 and Birthday parties ages 2 to 5.

Adult classes include: water aerobics, co-ed volleyball, Ethel yoga, men’s basketball, Plainville Wind Ensemble, fiddle work shop, men’s over 30 basketball, morning stretch amd coffee, dog training session, and Zumba.

For further information, contact the Recreation Office at (860)747-6022.