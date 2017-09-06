PARC makes plans four annual memorial walk, Oct. 14

This year, PARC is marking the 60th anniversary of the founding of this non-profit organization that provides family centered services for people with developmental disabilities. It has been a year filled with celebrations including the annual dinner, golf tournament, Coughlin Memorial Tree Dedication last month and many more activities.

One of PARC’s largest fundraisers is the Helen Coughlin Annual Memorial Walk – now in its 17th year – set for Saturday, Oct. 14 at Norton Park. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. with opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. followed by the walk. Food, music and opportunities to win gift baskets are also planned. The rain date is the following day, Oct. 15.

This year’s goal is $16,000, walk organizers said. To achieve that milestone, PARC is hoping to attract 60 teams representing schools, businesses, clubs and community organizations, families, churches, individuals and more. Sponsor signs are also being sold to not only promote a business but to honor or memorialize someone special.

A popular feature of each walkathon is the chili festival and this year there will be no charge to enter. However, people are welcome to sample and cast their ballots for a small donation. A total of 12 chili competitors are invited to enter for to win bragging rights.

For more information about the 17th Annual Helen Coughlin Memorial Walk, to be a sponsor or enter the chili contest, please contact the office at 860-747-0316 or email edonovan@parcdisabilitiesct.org. PARC information is also available at the website www.parcdisabilitiesct.com or PARC, Inc. on Facebook.