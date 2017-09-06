Plainville Republicans hold open house on Sept. 15

The Plainville Republican Town Committee will hold the official opening of their headquarters on Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.

Located at 41 East Main Street (the former DBK Family Jewelers) Plainville Republicans will hold an open house for all Plainville voters. Refreshments will be served. Parking is available in the rear of the building.

For those interested in becoming a voter, the open house will have mail-in register forms. For more information, call PRTC Chairman Gayle Dennehy at (860) 416-4780 or Helen Bergenty at (860) 747-4119.