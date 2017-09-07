Kids listings, starting Sept. 8

FRIDAY, SEPT. 8

BRISTOL

FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT ON THE BIG SCREEN AT MUZZY FIELD. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Film shown at dusk. “The LEGO Batman.” Also see screening of “Create A Trailer” contest. $1 in advance at the Parks and Recreation Office, 111 North Main St., The Dennis Malone Aquatics Center, 325 Mix St., the First Bristol Federal Credit Union, 25 North St. or 902 Stafford Ave.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 10

BRISTOL

FAMILY SUNDAY. 12 to 4 p.m. Celebrate Grandparent’s Day and make tissue paper flowers. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. $6 for adults and $5 for children and includes the price of the craft. Reservations. (860) 585-5411. TheCarouselMuseum.org

PRINCESS TEA. 1 to 3 p.m. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. Reservations. (860) 585-5411. TheCarouselMuseum.org

TUESDAY, SEPT. 12

BRISTOL

MOTHER GOOSE VISITS. 10 a.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, ext. 6. BristolLib.com

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

SOUTHINGTON

THE BRADLEY MOUNTAIN 4-H CLUB OPEN HOUSE. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Bradley Mountain Farm, 537 Shuttle Meadow rd., Southington. (860) 385-GOAT. Info@bradleymountainsoaps.com

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

BRISTOL

CURIOSITY DAY. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meet Curious George. Make curious crafts. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Plainville. (860) 584-7787, ext. 6. BristolLib.com

MONDAY, SEPT. 18

BRISTOL

SPARKY’S PUPPETS PRESENT ‘HARVEST TIME.’ 10 a.m. Meet a prize winning pumpkin. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Plainville. (860) 584-7787, ext. 6. BristolLib.com

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20

BRISTOL

STORIES AND CRAFTS ABOUT THE ENVIRONMENT. 10 a.m. Members of the Pequabuck River Association tell tales. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Plainville. (860) 584-7787, ext. 6. BristolLib.com

AUGUST

SOUTHINGTON

GOAT WALK AND FARM TOUR. Wednesdays, 6 to 8 p.m. Two hour tour. Stroll through pastures and follow the trail at Crescent Lake. Includes one complementary bag of goat food for each guest. Walking sticks available. Wear comfortable sturdy clothing. Children under 12 must be supervised by an adult. They are welcome to participate but cannot walk their own goat independently. Bradley Mountain Farm, 537 Shuttle Meadow Rd., Southington. Adults, $20. Children helper tickets, $15. Tickets are non-refundable unless it rains on the day of the event.