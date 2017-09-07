Miscellaneous listings, starting Sept. 8

FRIDAY, SEPT. 8

PLAINVILLE

CLASS OF 1967 OF PLAINVILLE HIGH SCHOOL TO HOST GATHERING OF ALL PHS CLASSES. 7 p.m. All PHS classes and alumni are invited. Music, pizza, coffee. BYOB. Bring additional snacks. Plainville VFW, Northwest Dr., Plainville. Cost is $10 per person. No RSVP needed.

BRISTOL

SINGLES SWEETHEART DANCE. Sponsored by Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. Dance the night away to DJ-Tasteful Productions. Buffet from 7 to 8 p.m. Dress to impress. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $12, members. $17, guests. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

BRISTOL

SINATRA AT 100: WITH GUEST SPEAKER GILBERT GIGLIOTTI. 1 p.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. Refreshments from Friends of the Bristol Public Library. Register. (860) 584-7787, BristolLib.com

‘WE ARE ONE CHARITY SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT.’ 5:30 p.m. Featuring teams from Bristol police and fire department, EMTs, and local teachers. Casey Field, Lake Avenue, Bristol. Free. Free-will donations accepted. Donations also can be sent to United Way of West Central Connecticut, 440 North Main St., Suite D, Bristol, CT 06010 and note, “We Are One” on the check. Mp4bristol#gmail.com

PLAINVILLE

MUM, BOOK, AND BAKE SALE. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special events include a vendor market, tours of the historic church, a lunch cart. More. The Congregational Church of Plainville, 130 West Main St., Plainville. (860) 747-1901, www.uccplainville.org

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON GOAT THERAPY. 10 to 11:30 a.m. The number of participants in each class will stay relatively low to help increase safety, increase goat interactions for each participant, and to help enable everyone to be able to hear the instructor. $15 p/person. Bradley Mountain Farm, 537 Shuttle Meadow Road, Southington. (860)385-GOAT, info@bradleymountainsoaps.com

SUNDAY, SEPT. 10

OTHER

BENEFIT FOR KIM VIGUE AND GRACE ANNA ROSE VIGUE. 2 to 8 p.m. Grace, 12, was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma cancer. She started chemotherapy June 20. Her mother Kim lost her husband in 2012 and has been the sole support for Kim and her brother Zack. She has had to leave her job at a restaurant to take care of Grace full-time. Terryville Polish Club, 2 Makara St., Terryville. $25 per person, includes food/ pig roast, beer, and wine. (860) 218-5600.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 11

SOUTHINGTON

16TH ANNIVERSARY OF 9/11. 8:46 a.m. Service held at the 9/11 Memorial in Plantsville at the corner of Summer and Main streets. Members of the Knights of Columbus, fire and police departments, town officials, and residents to remember, honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001 at the World Trade center, the Pentagon, and Pennsylvania. Public invited. Arrive at 8:30 a.m. to insure parking is available.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 12

PLAINVILLE

INFORMATION SESSION FOR PROSPECTIVE FOSTER PARENTS. 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wheeler Clinic, 88 East St., Plainville.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 13

OTHER

DOMESTIC ABUSE: BREAKING THE CYCLE AND MAKING A DIFFERENCE. 6 p.m., dinner. 7 p.m., program. Casey Morley will share her story. Dinner, $15. Program, $25. Our Lady of Calvary Retreat Center, 31 Colton St., Farmington. (860) 677-8519. olcretreat@sbcglobal.net.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

SOUTHINGTON

BENEFIT FOR RYAN CATLIN. Pasta dinner. Seatings 12 to 3 p.m., 4 to 6 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Southington teen was in a serious accident and suffered spinal injury. Cadillac Ranch, 45 Jude Lane, Southington. Adults, $15. Children, 3 to 8, $10. Children 2 and under, free. All of the funds go to the Catlin family.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 15

BRISTOL

A RETIREMENT TRIBUTE TO FRANK NICASTRO. 6:30 p.m. Nicastro served as Bristol mayor for 10 years, Bristol councilor for 10 years, and Bristol state representative for 10 years. Cocktails and conversations. Hors d’oeuvres and cash bar. Chippanee Country Club, 6 Marsh Rd., Bristol. $35 per person, includes gift. Make checks payable to Bristol DTC. SEEC Form P must be completed and returned with checks. Ads in tribute book are also available.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

OTHER

SINGLES WINERY TOUR. Sponsored by Social Connections. 2 p.m. Wine tasting is $10. Cellar tour at 4 p.m., $5. Bring appetizers to share but no beverages. Gouveia Vineyards, 1339 Whirlwind Hill Rd., Wallingford. No charge. (860) 582-8229.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22

PLAINVILLE

CAPE COD SCALLOP FESTIVAL AND MYSTERY STOP. Held by AARP Chapter 4146. Scallop or chicken dinner under the tent or sitting near the canal, live music, games, rides, crafts, more. After festival, mystery stop. Return around 6:30 p.m. Meet at Our Lady of Mercy parking lot, 19 S. Canal St., Plainville. $115. Reservations. (860) 747-1732.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

BRISTOL

BRISTOL EASTERN CLASS OF 1965. 5 to 10 p.m. Celebrating its 70th birthday with a party. Knights of Columbus Hall, 360 King St., Bristol. (860) 506-4538. Danielle5502@sbcglobal.net

SUNDAY, OCT. 22

OTHER

NEW BRITAIN HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1960 75TH BIRTHDAY PARTY. 12 to 5 p.m. Chicken buffet with salad, pasta, vegetable, dessert, coffee, tea, and soda. Cash bar. Stanley Golf Course, Bank Nine Tavern, 245 Hartford Rd., New Britain. Golf cart transportation available from parking lot. Jnoyes1485@cox.net, (860)747-6137, terrymarie65@cox.net, (860)674-1279. www.NBHS1960.com. RSVP by Oct. 1

FEB. 13-24

PLAINVILLE

EASTERN CARIBBEAN ESCAPE. Sponsored by AARP Chapter 4146. Motor coach to and from New York terminal, 11 day cruise on Norwegian Gem, port charges and taxes, all meals and daily entertainment onboard ship, gratuities for driver and onboard, $50 shore excursion voucher per port/ per stateroom. St. Thomas, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Tortola, and Puerto Rico. Inside cabin, $1379. Oceanview Stateroom, $1,599. Balcony stateroom, $1849. (860) 747-1732.