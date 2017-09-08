Girls volleyball: Go out and have some fun

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

Head Coach—Bob Moffo.

Seasons Completed as Head Coach—0.

Overall Coaching Record—0-0.

Assistant Coaches—Michelle West.

2016 Regular Season Record—17-3 overall (10-2 home, 7-1 away).

CCC Ranking—3rd/33.

CCC South Region Record—9-3.

CCC South White Division Record/Ranking—5-2; T1st/6 (shared title with Platt).

CCC South White Co-Champions—Plainville; Platt (10-8, 9-3).

CCC South White Co-Runner-Ups—Maloney (8-12, 7-5); Rocky Hill (11-8, 7-5).

2016 CCC Tournament:

1ST ROUND—#3 Plainville 3, #14 East Catholic 1 (24-26, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22).

QUARTERFINALS—#6 Glastonbury 3, #3 Plainville 0 (25-17, 27-25, 25-21).

2016 Class M Tournament:

1ST ROUND—#6 Plainville 3, #27 Bacon Academy 1 (25-18, 25-21, 22-25, 27-25).

2ND ROUND—#6 Plainville 3, #11 Sheehan 2 (26-24, 23-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-13).

QUARTERFINALS—#3 Seymour 3, #6 Plainville 2 (25-22, 21-25, 25-14, 21-25, 15-6).

Class M Championship—#3 Seymour 3, #1 Torrington 0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-21).

Graduated (7 seniors)—Erin Brochu, Emily Finkelstein, Jessica Gorski, Alexis Ouellette, Kyli Petillo, Victoria Plourde, Aminah Tsonga.

2017 Team Captains:

Caitlin Bradley—senior.

Isabel Lozefski—senior.

Anna Stehle—senior.

Desiree Wesolowski—senior.

Other Key Returners:

Natalia Boltromiejuk—junior; all-around.

Avalon Borra—junior; front row/hitter.

Victoria Corriveau—junior; setter.

Samantha Lozefski—junior; front row/hitter.

Samantha Paradis—junior; libero.

Alyssa Roy—junior; setter/all-around.

Simona Barbagallo—sophomore; back row/libero.

Olivia Gajor—sophomore; setter/all-around.

Kaylie Hall—sophomore; setter/back row.

Katharine Tanguay—sophomore; hitter/all-around.

The Observer asked Moffo the following questions about the upcoming season:

Observer—What are the keys to having a successful team/program for the upcoming season?

Moffo—Playing as a team and jelling.

Observer—What are the team’s strengths?

Moffo—Our biggest strengths are enthusiasm and drive.

Observer—What stand out or is different, interesting, and unique about this team?

Moffo—The team practices well together.

Observer—What does the team have to work on or improve most to be prepared for the upcoming season?

Moffo—We have a young team. A lot of those younger girls are going to be thrown into varsity matches.

Observer—Are there any other major changes from last year, either to the league, schedule, team, or program in general?

Moffo—We only have four seniors. Two of those seniors never played before. We have a young group.

Observer—Why should people follow the team?

Moffo—For support of the program and younger girls.

Observer—If you had to headline the upcoming season, what would it be?

Moffo—Let’s play and have some fun.

To comment on this story or to contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at bjennings@southingtonobserver.com.