Bees top Pats

SIMON THROWS 6TH COMPLETE GAME OF SEASON, CROUSE AND BIERFELDT HOMER AS BEES BEAT PATS

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Simon tosses 6th complete game of season, Crouse homers twice, as Bees defeat Patriots 5-1 #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: Tied at 1 run apiece, Michael Crouse stepped in and blasted his 18th home run of the season over the left field wall. The home run brought Michael Baca around, breaking the gridlock and giving the Bees the 3-1 lead

Pitchers of Record: W: Kyle Simon (11-11) | L: Patrick Johnson (1-2)

Player(s) of the Game: Michael Crouse (New Britain) – 2-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI | Kyle Simon (New Britain) – 9 IP, 9 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 SO

Next Game: Wednesday, September 13th, 6:35 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (28-36, 54-80) vs. Somerset Patriots (29-35, 71-63)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: Jonathan Pettibone (2-7, 5.19) | Somerset: Will Oliver (7-6, 4.80)

Broadcast: The Bees’ Official YouTube Channel and Facebook Live, starting at 6:20 P.M.

Bees Buzz: Tonight’s game was Michael Crouse’s 800th game of his professional career…With his 2 home runs in tonight’s game, Michael Crouse now has 18 home runs on the season…With Craig Maddox’s triple in the 8th, the Bees now have 22 triples on the season…Kyle Simon tossed his 6th complete game of the 2017 season…The Bees turned 5 double plays in tonight’s game… Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 274, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 297, including postseason.