Kids listings, starting Sept. 15

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

BRISTOL

CURIOSITY DAY. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meet Curious George. Make curious crafts. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Plainville. (860) 584-7787, ext. 6. BristolLib.com

PLAINVILLE

CACTUSHEAD PUPPETS: ‘THE TALE OF JUAN BOBO.’ 2 p.m. Meet Juan Bobo. He always tries to do the right thing, but often makes mistakes. A classic Puerto Rican folk talk comes to life. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

U.S. NAVAL SEA CADET CORPS OPEN HOUSE. 10 a.m. For youths ages 10 to 17 who desire to learn about the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and Merchant Marines. 1 Linsley Dr., Plainville. www.Barque-Eagle-Seacadets.org

MONDAY, SEPT. 18

BRISTOL

SPARKY’S PUPPETS PRESENT ‘HARVEST TIME.’ 10 a.m. Meet a prize winning pumpkin. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Plainville. (860) 584-7787, ext. 6. BristolLib.com

SEPT. 18-OCT. 16

BRISTOL

CAROUSEL ANIMAL DRAWING CLASS. Mondays, 4 to 5:30 p.m. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. $40 for four weeks. Register. www.TheCarouselMuseum.org/book-online , (8600 585-5411.

SEPT. 18 to DEC. 11

PLAINVILLE

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME. Mondays, 10:30 a.m. Ages 3 to 5 with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

SEPT. 19-DEC. 12

PLAINVILLE

BABY AND TODDLER STORY TIMES. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Ages 0-23 months with caregiver. No class Nov. 21. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20

BRISTOL

STORIES AND CRAFTS ABOUT THE ENVIRONMENT. 10 a.m. Members of the Pequabuck River Association tell tales. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Plainville. (860) 584-7787, ext. 6. BristolLib.com

SEPT. 21-DEC. 14

PLAINVILLE

TWO MUCH FUN. Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. For 2-year-olds with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

OCT. 21, OCT. 19, NOV. 9

PLAINVILLE

FAMILY DINNER THEATER. 6 p.m. All ages. Bring a blanket and some dinner and enjoy a movie. Tables and chairs provided. Sept. 21, “Born in China” from Disneynature. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

KIDS FREE MUSIC WORKSHOP AND KID’S OPEN MIKE. Sundays, 2 to 6 p.m. Provided piano, amp, P.A., mikes, drums, organ, music stands. T-Salon Café, 245 Main St., Bristol.