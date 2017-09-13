Meetings listings, starting Sept. 17

SUNDAY, SEPT. 17

PLAINVILLE

THE CONNECTICUT ROSE SOCIETY. 2 p.m. Discussion on this year’s rose growing results. Public invited to bring samples or pictures of rose growing problems or concerns. Congregational Church of Plainville. 130 West Main St., Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Free.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 19

BRISTOL

QUILTS THAT CARE. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. QTCContact@gmail.com

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21

BRISTOL

BRISTOL GARDEN CLUB. 10 a.m., business meeting. Followed by light lunch. Noon, program. Speaker is Ellen Bender from Eden’s Natives Nursery. She will discuss “A Wildlife Habitat and Its Companion Flowers.” Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Public is invited to program.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

PLAINVILLE LIONS CLUB. 6:30 p.m. Meeting on the first Wednesday of each month. Central Café, 24 Whiting St., Plainville. (860) 747-9402.

OTHER

CASTLE CRAIG CAMERA CLUB MEETINGS. First and third Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. Monthly programs, techniques for enhancing your photography, field trips, and competitions. Gallery 53, 53 Colony St., Meriden. All skill levels are welcome to join and share in photography experiences. Jimski42@gmail.com