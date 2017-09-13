Miscellaneous listings, starting Sept. 15

FRIDAY, SEPT. 15

BRISTOL

A RETIREMENT TRIBUTE TO FRANK NICASTRO. 6:30 p.m. Nicastro served as Bristol mayor for 10 years, Bristol councilor for 10 years, and Bristol state representative for 10 years. Cocktails and conversations. Hors d’oeuvres and cash bar. Chippanee Country Club, 6 Marsh Rd., Bristol. $35 per person, includes gift. Make checks payable to Bristol DTC. SEEC Form P must be completed and returned with checks.

PLAINVILLE

OFFICIAL OPENING OF PLAINVILLE REPUBLICAN TOWN COMMITTEE HEADQUARTERS. 7 p.m. For all Plainville voters, if you are not a voter and want to register, mail-in register forms will be available. 41 East Main St., Plainville (former DBK Family Jewelers). Plenty of parking in the rear of the building. For more information, contact Gayle Dennehy, PRTC chair, (860) 416-4780 or Helen Bergenty, (860) 747-4119.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

BRISTOL

11TH ANNUAL EVENING ON THE HILL AUCTION. 5:30 p.m. until the last item is sold. Held by the Bristol Historical Society. Auctioneer Paul Stansel. Begins with a silent auction of goods and services from local businesses and attractions around the state. The silent auction ends at 7 p.m. After the winners are announced live auction begins with antiques, collectables, art furniture, and other items. Appetizers. Desserts. Wine. Soft beverages. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $12 in advance. $15 at the door.

IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH AND SCHOOL’S 3RD ANNUAL GERMAN FESTIVAL. 12 to 9 p.m. Rain or shine. Authentic German cuisine, German beers, German desserts. Vendors. Kids’ activities. Immanuel Lutheran Church and School, 154 Meadow St., Bristol. Free. Food and drinks sold separately.

OTHER

SINGLES WINERY TOUR. Sponsored by Social Connections. 2 p.m. Wine tasting is $10. Cellar tour at 4 p.m., $5. Bring appetizers to share but no beverages. Gouveia Vineyards, 1339 Whirlwind Hill Rd., Wallingford. No charge. (860) 582-8229.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 17

BRISTOL

BREAKFAST AND TEACUP AUCTION. 8 a.m. to noon. Held by St. Gregory the Great Community Outreach team to benefit Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach. Breakfast consists of pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, home fries, coffee, tea, juice. St. Gregory the Great CCD Center, 1043 Stafford Ave., Bristol. $8 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 12. (860) 584-8050, (860) 589-2295.

SOUTHINGTON

CLASS OF 1945 LEWIS HIGH SCHOOL REUNION. 1 p.m. 72nd year. Manor Inn, 1636 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike, Southington. (860) 628-5153.

OTHER

CATHOLIC FAMILY FALL PICNIC. 11 a.m., mass. 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Held by St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish. Food booth opens after mass. Food includes pierogi, kielbasa sandwiches, fried dough, French fries, potato pancakes, hamburgers, hot dogs, non-alcoholic beverages, ice cream. Bingo. Children’s games. Music. Dancing. Terryville Fairgrounds, 171 Town Hill Rd., Terryville. All-you-can-eat wrist bands, $12 per person, 16 and up. Children, 6 to 15, $5. Under 5, free.

MONDAY, SEPT. 18

PLAINVILLE

BLACK BEARS IN CONNECTICUT. 6:30 p.m. DEEP wildlife conservationist Katerina Hutchins will speak. Plainville Public library auditorium, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Free. (860) 793-1446.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 19

BRISTOL

‘CONNECTICUT MADE.’ 1 p.m. Author Cynthia Parzych will talk about why local businesses are so important to communities and the individuals who support them. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Refreshments from Friends of the Bristol Public Library. Register. (860) 584-7790.

OTHER

JOB SEARCHING AND COVER LETTERS. 10 a.m. Tunxis Community College, 700 Building, Tunxis Library Classroom, Scott Swamp Road, Farmington. Register. skapros@tunxis.edu.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20

SOUTHINGTON

HARTFORD HEALTHCARE JOB FAIR FOR HOME-BASED CERTIFIED NURSING ASSISTANTS. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hartford HealthCare, 300 Queen St., Southington. (860) 471-7826.

ROSH HASHANAH EVENING SERVICES. Held by Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation of Southington. 7 p.m. and will continue Thursday morning at 10 a.m. Children’s service at 10:30 a.m. Meetinghouse of the First Congregational Church, 37 Main St., Southington. Led by Rabbi Shelley Kovar Becker.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22

BRISTOL

COLORING CRAZE PARTY. 7 to 9 p.m. Second anniversary of program. Bring your coloring books and supply. Wine and cheese provided. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St, Bristol. $5 entrance fee. Pre-registration required. But walk-ins are welcome. For mail requests, write to Color Craze, BHS, P.O. Box 1393, Bristol, CT 06011-1393, (860) 583-6309.

PLAINVILLE

CAPE COD SCALLOP FESTIVAL AND MYSTERY STOP. Held by AARP Chapter 4146. Scallop or chicken dinner under the tent or sitting near the canal, live music, games, rides, crafts, more. After festival, mystery stop. Return around 6:30 p.m. Meet at Our Lady of Mercy parking lot, 19 S. Canal St., Plainville. $115. Reservations. (860) 747-1732.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

BRISTOL

BRISTOL EASTERN CLASS OF 1965. 5 to 10 p.m. Celebrating its 70th birthday with a party. Knights of Columbus Hall, 360 King St., Bristol. (860) 506-4538. Danielle5502@sbcglobal.net

PLAINVILLE

SEPTEMBER MOVIE. 1:30 p.m. Film based on the book about the true story of the keepers of the Warsaw Zoo who helped save hundreds of people and animals during the 1939 German invasion. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville.

SUNDAY, OCT. 22

OTHER

NEW BRITAIN HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1960 75TH BIRTHDAY PARTY. 12 to 5 p.m. Chicken buffet with salad, pasta, vegetable, dessert, coffee, tea, and soda. Cash bar. Stanley Golf Course, Back Nine Tavern, 245 Hartford Rd., New Britain. Golf cart transportation available from parking lot. Jnoyes1485@cox.net, (860)747-6137, terrymarie65@cox.net, (860)674-1279. www.NBHS1960.com. RSVP by Oct. 1

FEB. 13-24

PLAINVILLE

EASTERN CARIBBEAN ESCAPE. Sponsored by AARP Chapter 4146. Motor coach to and from New York terminal, 11 day cruise on Norwegian Gem, port charges and taxes, all meals and daily entertainment onboard ship, gratuities for driver and onboard, $50 shore excursion voucher per port/ per stateroom. St. Thomas, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Tortola, and Puerto Rico. Inside cabin, $1379. Oceanview Stateroom, $1,599. Balcony stateroom, $1849. (860) 747-1732.