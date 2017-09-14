College financial aid night set for Sept. 27

Plainville High School will be hosting a College Financial Aid Night for seniors and/or parents/guardians on Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Plainville High School auditorium, Robert Holcomb Way, Plainville.

Sandra Vitale, the director of financial aid at Tunxis Community College will be presenting on the following topics:

What is financial aid? How is it important? What are the deadlines?

Free application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and how to complete it (note: FAFSA opens on Oct. 1)

Expected Family Contribution (EFC)

Types of financial aid (Scholarships)

Understanding your award letter

Cost of Attendance (COA)

There will be time for questions and comments at the conclusion of the program.