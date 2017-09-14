Obituaries: Florence I. Wolf

Florence I. (Surdam) Wolf, 79, of Plainville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at HOCC at Bradley. She is now reunited with her beloved husbands, Jan Pisiakowski and Harold Wolf, both who predeceased her.

Born in Winsted on June 15, 1938 to the late William and Margaret (Detland) Surdam, Florence was adopted and raised by the late Martha and Edward Flugrad. A longtime resident of Plainville, she was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. Florence had a love for the outdoors, especially gardening with her grandson, James, growing sunflowers, and making frequent trips to the beach. She enjoyed visits from her grandson, Joseph who would bring her sweet treats and breads, and playing BINGO at the senior center where she leaves many friends.

She is survived by her daughter Donna Pisiakowski, and her partner, Steve Nesbitt, of Plainville; and her adored grandsons, James Dardis and Joseph Bokanoski and his wife, Rebecca; her 3 sons, John, Edward and Robert; many grandchildren, and her first great grandson, Jaxson Bokanoski. She also leaves her sisters, Betty Annecharico and Beatrice Jarvis, her brothers, Irving and Benjamin Surdam; and her sister-in-law, Rose Surdam. She was predeceased by her brother, William Surdam, and her siblings, Donald and Charlie Flugrad and Martha “Sissy” Anderson.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Florence’s memory may be made to Plainville Community Food Panty, PO Box 233, Plainville, CT 06062.

A memorial service will be held on Friday at 6:00 p.m.at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Family and friends may gather before the service from 5 – 6 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com