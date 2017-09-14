Skelton nears walk record

BIERFELDT HOMERS, SKELTON INCHES CLOSER TO WALK RECORD AS BEES FALL TO PATS

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Bierfeldt hits 21st home run of season, Skelton inches closer to Atlantic League walk record in 7-5 loss to Patriots #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: In the bottom of the 4th, Kyle Roller stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and hit a sharp ground ball to second, the Bees attempted a double play, but were unsuccessful, allowing the runner from third to cross the plate and give the Patriots a 2-1 lead.

Pitchers of Record:W: Will Oliver (2-8) | L: Jonathan Pettibone (1-2)

Player(s) of the Game: Conor Bierfeldt (New Britain) – 2-4, HR, 1 RBI | Kyle Roller (Somerset) – 2-5, 2 RBI

Next Game: Thursday, September 14th, 6:35 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (28-37, 54-81) vs. Somerset Patriots (30-35, 72-63)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: New Britain: Greg Nappo (3-2, 4.08) | Somerset: Mark Hamburger (0-0, 0.00)

Broadcast: The Bees’ Official YouTube Channel and Facebook Live, starting at 6:20 P.M.

Bees Buzz: With his 3 walks on the night, James Skelton now has 97 walks on the year, 3 away from the Atlantic League all time season record…Brandon Shimo’s streak of 9 consecutive outings without allowing a run was snapped at 9…Yusuke Kajimoto hit his 3rd home run of the season… Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 275, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 298, including postseason.