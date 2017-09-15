Police blotter for Sept. 15

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, Sept. 1 to Saturday, Sept. 9:

Robert J. Malecki, 39, of 620 Elm St., Rocky Hill, was arrested on Sept. 1 and charged with first degree burglary, sixth degree larceny, and second degree criminal mischief.

John G. Maile, 53, of 226 Grove St., New Britain, was arrested on Sept. 1 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Jessica M. Kasica, 34, of 119 John Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Sept. 2 and charged with failure to drive right and driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

David J. Higgins, 59, of 129 Hollyberry Lane, Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 2 and charged with third degree burglary, third degree criminal mischief, and sixth degree larceny.

Loeub Ley, 56, of 41 Hillcrest Ct., Bristol, was arrested on Sept. 2 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Sreyneth Hun, 37, of 41 Hillcrest Ct., Bristol, was arrested on Sept. 2 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Tristan J. Wierbicki, 19, of 58 Grove St., Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 3 and charged with a weapon in the vehicle, possession of alcohol by a minor, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kelly K. Curtiss, 34, of 16 N. Third St., 2nd floor, Meriden, was arrested on Sept. 3 and charged with fifth degree larceny, conspiracy to commit fifth degree larceny, illegal possession of Xanax, illegal possession of clonazepam, and operating a motor vehicle without an operator license.

Shane Paluszewski, 31, of 16 Cooper St., Meriden, was arrested on Sept. 3 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Elisabet Vargas, 58, of 8 Canterbury Ln., Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 3 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Dylan Magee, 48, of 200 Mountain Rd., Farmington, was arrested on Sept. 4 and charged with second degree threatening, third degree criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

Nathaniel J. Gonzalez, 22, of 3 Woodridge Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Sept. 5 and charged with criminal violation of a protective order, second degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and interfering with an officer.

Stephanie L. Riccio, 21, of 92 W. Main St., Unit 24, Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 5 and charged with three separate incidents of second degree failure to appear.

Curtis L. Johnson, 27, of 78 Hamilton St., Unit 2W, Hartford, was arrested on Sept. 5 and charged with third degree burglary, third degree larceny, third degree criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit third degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third degree criminal mischief. In a second incident, he was charged with first degree failure to appear.

Eric R. Ferris, 27, of 126 New Britain Ave., Unit 115, Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 6 and charged with first degree criminal trespassing and second degree criminal mischief.

Dylan Magee, 48, of 131 N. Main St., Bristol, was arrested on Sept. 6 and charged with 14 counts of criminal violation of a protective order.

Franklin T. Rector Jr., 61, of 1465 East St., Southington, was arrested on Sept. 6 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Richard P. Luzietti, 44, of 10 Beckwith Dr., Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 9 and charged with two incidents of violation of probation.