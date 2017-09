The Plainville Community Food Pantry is in need of the following items: toothpaste, toothbrushes, paper products, kids’ snacks/beverages, canned fruit, tuna, boxed potatoes, rice. Any donation is appreciated. If you cannot drop off during normal business hours, Gnazzo’s Food Center has a food donation drop for the Plainville Food Pantry. There is a barrel right next to the cashiers. Thank you for your continued support.