Obituaries: Anthony Lucente

Anthony (Antonio) Lucente, 88, of Plainville, passed away on Monday, September 18, 2017 at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. He was the loving husband for 60 years to Angela (Fiorillo) Lucente.

Anthony was born on November 9, 1928, in Musellaro, Italy, son to the late Giovanni and Rosina (Vincenti) Lucente. A longtime Plainville resident, he worked as a custodian at Plainville High School for at least 40 years and was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Church. He had a passion for bicycling and enjoyed spending time with his family. Anthony was a simple, quiet man who will be missed dearly by his family.

In addition to his wife, Angela, Anthony is survived by his children, John Lucente, of Long Beach, MS, Nicholas Lucente and his wife, Barbara, of Plainville, and Rosemary Shea and her husband, Michael, of Southington; his grandchildren, Justin Lucente, Jacqueline Lucente, Nicole Lucente, Mikaela Shea, Anthony Shea, Adrianna Shea, and Gabriella Lucente; his siblings, Sandy Tyminski and Rocco Lucente; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was predeceased by his siblings, Mary Marinelli and Anna Consalvo.

Funeral services in celebration of Anthony’s life will begin on Saturday, September 23 at 9:30 AM from Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad Street, Plainville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 94 Broad St., Plainville. Burial will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery in Plainville. Friends and family are welcome to gather at the funeral home from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM prior to mass. To express their gratitude to all of the blood donors that helped Anthony in his time of need, the Lucente family requests donations to be made to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.