Track repairs near completion

Repair work on Plainville High School’s track is just about complete.

Last Tuesday, Plainville Superintendent of Schools Dr. Maureen Brummett said the track looks great, and now just has some finishing touches, such as removing overspray and redoing the finish line.

“Those will all be taken care of,” said Brummett.

The repair work began in mid-June due to bubbling that broke out shortly after the track was finished last year as part of the turf field project. After a study ruled out drainage issues as a possible cause of the bubbling, school officials determined that the track needed a complete replacement. No additional funds were needed from the town to pay for the repair work, which was completed by LaRosa Earth Group, LLC.

Despite the remaining touch-ups on the track, the turf field itself was ready in time for student athletes like the Blue Devils varsity football team, which recently had a game there.

With the bubbling issue resolved, Brummett said the Athletic Backers can now start advertising for the turf field, which was something they previously had to hold off on. Proceeds of the advertising will support the turf fund.

“It is back to good, top order,” said Brummett. “Everything is back on track.”