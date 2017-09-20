Miscellaneous listings, starting Sept. 22

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22

BRISTOL

COLORING CRAZE PARTY. 7 to 9 p.m. Second anniversary of program. Bring your coloring books and supply. Wine and cheese provided. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $5 entrance fee. Pre-registration required. But walk-ins are welcome. For mail requests, write to Color Craze, BHS, P.O. Box 1393, Bristol, CT 06011-1393, (860) 583-6309.

PLAINVILLE

CAPE COD SCALLOP FESTIVAL AND MYSTERY STOP. Held by AARP Chapter 4146. Scallop or chicken dinner under the tent or sitting near the canal, live music, games, rides, crafts, more. After festival, mystery stop. Return around 6:30 p.m. Meet at Our Lady of Mercy parking lot, 19 S. Canal St., Plainville. $115. Reservations. (860) 747-1732.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

BRISTOL

BRISTOL EASTERN CLASS OF 1965. 5 to 10 p.m. Celebrating its 70th birthday with a party. Knights of Columbus Hall, 360 King St., Bristol. (860) 506-4538. Danielle5502@sbcglobal.net

PLAINVILLE

SEPTEMBER MOVIE. 1:30 p.m. Film based on the book about the true story of the keepers of the Warsaw Zoo who helped save hundreds of people and animals during the 1939 German invasion. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville.

‘THE ZOOKEEPER’S WIFE.’ 1:30 p.m. Film. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Free. Open to the public. (860) 793-1446.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 24

OTHER

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Sponsored by Social Connections. Walnut Hill Park, Park Place, New Britain. No charge for walk. (860) 582-8229.

MONDAY, SEPT. 25

PLAINVILLE

ADULT COLORING PROGRAM. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Library will supply refreshments, coloring pages, markers, and colored pencils or attendees can bring their own. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Free. No registration required. (860) 793-1446. Refreshments provided by Friends of the Public Library.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 26

PLAINVILLE

LEARN ABOUT HOW FOREIGN POLICY WORKS. Part of the Great Discussion Series associated with the Foreign Policy Association. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. www.FPA.org. (860)793-1446.

BRISTOL

‘THE BEAUTIFUL FANTASTIC.’ 1 p.m. Film. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 28

BRISTOL

BOOKS AND BAGELS. 1 p.m. Informal review of new books. Manross Memorial Library, 260 central St., Forestville. Refreshments and bagels. (860) 584-7790.

MONDAY, OCT. 2

BRISTOL

BRISTOL NAACP PRESENTS MEET AND GREET THE CANDIDATES ALONG WITH OTHER ELECTED OFFICIALS. 6 to 8 p.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Public is invited. Light refreshments.

FRIDAY, OCT. 6

PLAINVILLE

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Sponsored by Social Connections. Waxy O’Connors Irish Pub, 400 New Britain Ave., Plainville. No charge. (860) 582-8229.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 18

OTHER

THE 2017 BUSINESS FORUM OF THE CENTRAL CONNECTICUT CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE. 7:30 a.m., registration. 8:15 a.m., opening remarks. Meeting Today’s Workforce Needs; Advertising in a Digital Age; Sales Techniques to Improve Your Business; Demographics: Planning for the Future. Farmington Gardens, 999 Farmington Ave., Farmington. CentralCTChambers.org. (860) 584-4718.

SUNDAY, OCT. 22

OTHER

NEW BRITAIN HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1960 75TH BIRTHDAY PARTY. 12 to 5 p.m. Chicken buffet with salad, pasta, vegetable, dessert, coffee, tea, and soda. Cash bar. Stanley Golf Course, Back Nine Tavern, 245 Hartford Rd., New Britain. Golf cart transportation available from parking lot. Jnoyes1485@cox.net, (860)747-6137, terrymarie65@cox.net, (860)674-1279. www.NBHS1960.com. RSVP by Oct. 1

FRIDAY, OCT. 27

BRISTOL

ANNUAL FREEDOM FUND BANQUET. 6 p.m., social. 7 p.m., banquet. Honoring 25 of the most influential African-American men and women in the area. “Steadfast and Immovable.” Keynote speaker, Rev. Dr. Shelly Best, Pastor Redeemers A.M.E. Zion. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Forestville. $75 per person. $40 for children 12 and under.

NOV. 17-18

BRISTOL

ASBURY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH YANKEE PEDDLAR FAIR. Friday, 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendor space available. No jewelry, crochet/ knit crafts. Non-refundable fee is $35 per booth and includes 8-foot table, space, and two chairs. Vendors’ own tables are not permitted. Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave., Forestville. (860)584-0529.

FEB. 13-24

PLAINVILLE

EASTERN CARIBBEAN ESCAPE. Sponsored by AARP Chapter 4146. Motor coach to and from New York terminal, 11 day cruise on Norwegian Gem, port charges and taxes, all meals and daily entertainment onboard ship, gratuities for driver and onboard, $50 shore excursion voucher per port/ per stateroom. St. Thomas, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Tortola, and Puerto Rico. Inside cabin, $1379. Oceanview Stateroom, $1,599. Balcony stateroom, $1849. (860) 747-1732.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

BARGAIN CENTER OPEN. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. $5 bag sale still on. Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol.