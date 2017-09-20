River watershed cleanup Sept. 30

The Plainville Conservation Commission will be holding its 17th annual Pequabuck River Watershed cleanup. The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.. The location is behind West Cemetery on Route 177. Signs will be posted. Trash bags and gloves will be provided. The recommendation is to dress appropriately– wear older clothes, long pants, boots and long sleeved shirts in case of mosquitoes, ticks or poison ivy. For students this is a good way to get some community service hours. Past cleanups have gone a long way to helping bring back the beauty and overall health of the river, improved the water quality, and brought back wildlife to the watershed area. All extra hands are greatly appreciated to help maintain this ecosystem and greenway. This event will be held rain or shine.