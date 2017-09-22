Police blotter for Sept. 22

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Sept. 11 to Sunday, Sept. 17:

Richard P. Luzietti, 44, of 10 Beckwith Dr., Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 11 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Michael R. Gallant, 26, of 191 Westwood Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 11 and charged with first degree criminal mischief and third degree trespassing.

Kimberly M. Prescott, 28, homeless, was arrested on Sept. 12 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Brittany M. Alston, 25, of 118 Broad St., Unit 41, Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 12 and charged with criminal attempt to commit second degree burglary, second degree threatening, third degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace, and interfering with an officer.

Kenneth I. Taylor, 67, of 118 Broad St., Unit 39, Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 13 and charged with third degree damage to railroad property, simple trespassing to railroad property, and second degree reckless endangerment.

Kenneth I. Taylor III, 38, of 118 Broad St., Unit 35, Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 13 and charged with third degree damage to railroad property, simple trespassing to railroad property, and second degree reckless endangerment.

Nicole M. Taylor, 42, of 118 Broad St., Unit 28, Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 13 and charged with third degree damage to railroad property, simple trespassing to railroad property, and second degree reckless endangerment.

Ginger D. Pelletier, 38, of 157 Smalley St., New Britain, was arrested on Sept. 14 and charged with illegal possession of crack cocaine and failure to have lights lit.

Anthony M. Damico, 27, of 92 Whiting St., Unit 5, Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 14 and charged with violation of probation.

Glenn N. Ciezynski, 28, of 1098 Savage St., Southington, was arrested on Sept. 14 and charged with interfering with an officer, reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, control signal violation, stop sign violation, failure to drive right, and illegal passing.

Christopher R. Drezek, 19, of 1 Mel Rd., Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 14 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Kimberley M. Dunn, 36, of 248 Congress St., 1st floor, Waterbury, was arrested on Sept. 14 and charged with third degree identity theft, credit card theft, illegal use of a credit card, sixth degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny, and two counts of second degree forgery.

Scott D. Thieringer, 46, of 29 Provencher Dr., Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 14 and charged with second degree identity theft, sixth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Jeffrey M. Knapp, 48, of 9 Bartholomew Rd., Branford, was arrested on Sept. 14 and charged with evading responsibility (physical injury) and failure to follow a reasonable distance.

Dorisylvia Nieves, 42, of 105 Richard St., New Britain, was arrested on Sept. 14 and charged with fifth degree larceny.

Ronald D. Call, 66, of 50 Maple St., Unit 1, Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 16 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Rafal Maliszewski, 34, of 84 Kinnear Ave., Newington, was arrested on Sept. 16 and charged with two counts of second degree harassment.

Dylan N. Martin, 25, of no certain address, was arrested on Sept. 17 and charged with identity theft, criminal impersonation, illegal use of a credit card, sixth degree larceny, and operating under suspension.