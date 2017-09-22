Race car driver Ted Christopher dies in plane crash

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

NASCAR short track racing legend Ted Christopher died in a small plane crash near the North Branford-Guilford border last weekend.

According to NASCAR officials, Christopher, 59, along with the plane’s pilot, 81-year-old Charles Dundas of Florida and New York, both died in the crash last Saturday afternoon. The Federal Aviation Administration told the Associated Press that Christopher and Dundas were aboard a Mooney M20C plane, which crashed in the woods.

Christopher was heading to Riverhead Raceway in New York to compete on Saturday night, reported the AP. Traffic officials paid tribute to Christopher by having his car driven for a ceremonial lap and a moment of silence from fans, reported the AP.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the accident.

In 2006, Christopher was chosen as one of the top 25 drivers in NASCAR Whelen All-American Series history, reported the AP. He captured 13 track championships and competed at every NASCAR level during his career, according to the AP.

Christopher also competed in the NASCAR XFINITY series.

“As a championship driver on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and New England short tracks, Christopher was a throwback to NASCAR’s roots. He was a tough racer’s racer, and his hard driving style and candid personality endeared him to short track fans throughout the country. He will be missed throughout the racing community, in the garage and, especially, in the hearts of his many fans. NASCAR has his family and friends in its thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” said NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France in a statement issued in response to Christopher’s passing.

A Plainville native, Christopher leaves behind his wife, Quinn Wazorko Christopher, a former three-term Plainville Town Councilor. The couple moved to Southington earlier this year.

“On behalf of the Plainville Town Council we send our most sincere sympathies to our former town council member Quinn Christopher and her family. We are shaken and saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of her husband Ted Christopher,” said Town Council Chairperson Kathy Pugliese in a statement made to WFSB.