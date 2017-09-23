Dems announce new headquarters; meet Sept. 28

The Plainville Democratic Town Committee has announced its headquarters location for the 2017 municipal campaign for Town Council, Board of Education, Library Trustee, and Constables. The party base will once more be at 47 Whiting St., in downtown Plainville.

Chairperson Rosemary Morante said in a press release from the party, “We are excited about the Whiting Street location again this year. It is in the heart of the center and has both great visibility and accessibility. We invite people to stop by at any time that we are there. We are easy to spot – you can’t miss our blue and white banner.”

On Thursday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m., the town committee will hold their September meeting at the Headquarters. A date for the grand opening will be announced soon.

The Democrats also announced that they have a new web site at plainvilledemocrats.com. Interested persons can contact the party through the web site, email at plainvilledemocrats@gmail.com, Plainville Democrats on Facebook, or by phoning or texting (860)402-3873.