Senior listings, starting Sept. 29

TUESDAY, OCT. 10

BRISTOL

JIMMY STURR THE POLKA KING. Held by the St. Stanislaus Church Golden Agers. Includes music, family style lunch with salad, pasta, pierogies, stuffed cabbage, kielbasa and sauerkraut, veggie, potatoes, dessert, beverage. Aqua Turf, Plantsville. Register. (860) 589-5597.

OCT. 16, 17

BRISTOL

TRIP TO TERRACOTTA WARRIORS AT THE FRANKIN INSTITUTE, PHILADELPHIA. Held by the St. Stanislaus Golden Agers. Trip includes one night stay at the Holiday Inn Express Midtown, one breakfast, one dinner, sightseeing, and admissions. $309 per person, double or triple. $389 for single. Register. (860) 589-5597.

NOW thru OCT. 31

PLAINVILLE

‘WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE.’ Photography show by The Snappy Seniors Camera Club of the Plainville Senior Center. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville through Sept. 30. Apple Rehab, 269 Farmington Ave, Plainville Oct. 1 to Oct. 31. Public invited during regular business hours.