Police blotter for Sept. 29

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Sept. 18 to Friday, Sept. 22:

Donald R. Sisson, 54, of 20 Stillwell Dr., Unit A39, Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 18 and charged with creating a public disturbance.

54, of 20 Stillwell Dr., Unit A39, Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 18 and charged with creating a public disturbance. Danny J. Rojas, 42, of 100 Norton Park Rd., Unit 1A3, Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 19 and charged with first degree unlawful restraint, a weapon in his vehicle, first degree reckless endangerment, third degree assault, third degree assault of a pregnant person, second degree threatening, fifth degree larceny,, and disorderly conduct.

42, of 100 Norton Park Rd., Unit 1A3, Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 19 and charged with first degree unlawful restraint, a weapon in his vehicle, first degree reckless endangerment, third degree assault, third degree assault of a pregnant person, second degree threatening, fifth degree larceny,, and disorderly conduct. Tatiana U. McCoy, 33, of 57 Basswood, Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 20 and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.

33, of 57 Basswood, Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 20 and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct. Clarissa D. Marino, 23, of 266 High St., 2nd floor, New Britain, was arrested on Sept. 20 and charged with fifth degree larceny.

23, of 266 High St., 2nd floor, New Britain, was arrested on Sept. 20 and charged with fifth degree larceny. Michele R. Sweezey, 46, of 20 Pearl St., 1st floor, Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 21 and charged with illegal possession of less than one gram of heroin, illegal possession of oxycodone (one pill), and possession of drug paraphernalia. In a separate incident, she was charged with first degree failure to appear. In two separate incidents, she was charged with second degree failure to appear.

46, of 20 Pearl St., 1st floor, Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 21 and charged with illegal possession of less than one gram of heroin, illegal possession of oxycodone (one pill), and possession of drug paraphernalia. In a separate incident, she was charged with first degree failure to appear. In two separate incidents, she was charged with second degree failure to appear. Andrew P. Colston, 28, of 106 Allen St., New Britain, was arrested on Sept. 21 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

28, of 106 Allen St., New Britain, was arrested on Sept. 21 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana. Daniel V. Ambrosio 2nd, 31, of 118 Lovely St., Unionville, was arrested on Sept. 22 and charged with a control signal violation, driving under the influence of liquor or drug, operating under suspension, and a weapon in his vehicle.

31, of 118 Lovely St., Unionville, was arrested on Sept. 22 and charged with a control signal violation, driving under the influence of liquor or drug, operating under suspension, and a weapon in his vehicle. Claire A. Riback, 47, of 34 McDonald St., Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 23 and charged with risk of injury to a minor, third degree assault, and disorderly conduct.

47, of 34 McDonald St., Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 23 and charged with risk of injury to a minor, third degree assault, and disorderly conduct. Michael J. Ropiak, 43, of 62 Whiting St., 1st floor, Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 23 and charged with illegal possession of hydrocodone, illegal possession of morphine, illegal possession of heroin, and operating under suspension.

43, of 62 Whiting St., 1st floor, Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 23 and charged with illegal possession of hydrocodone, illegal possession of morphine, illegal possession of heroin, and operating under suspension. Adam M. Dzilenski, 28, of 452 East St., Unit 2B, Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 23 and charged with first degree reckless endangerment, second degree threatening, and disorderly conduct.

28, of 452 East St., Unit 2B, Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 23 and charged with first degree reckless endangerment, second degree threatening, and disorderly conduct. Jonathan T. Bergeron, 23, of 106 W. Main St., 2nd floor, Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 23 and charged with criminal violation of a protective order.

23, of 106 W. Main St., 2nd floor, Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 23 and charged with criminal violation of a protective order. Angela Damico, 27, of 17 Farmington Ave., Unit 6, Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 25 and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.