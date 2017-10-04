Auditions for ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ Oct. 11, 12

Southington Community Theatre will hold an open audition call for children ages 8 to 16 for its December production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” on Wednesday, Oct. 11, and Thursday, Oct. 12 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. both days. Auditions will take place at Southington Community Theatre Hall, 1237 Marion Avenue (the old Marion Firehouse), Marion. No appointments are necessary. Actors should be prepared to read from the script. Performances will be held December 8 to 10.

About “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever:” In this Christmas classic, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids–probably the most inventively awful kids in history.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” will be directed by Jyll Perlini.

For more information, please email southingtoncommunitytheatre@gmail.com or call (203)558-5358.