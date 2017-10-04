Dining listings, starting Oct. 6

FRIDAY, OCT. 6

BRISTOL

THIRD ANNUAL HARVEST WINE TASTING EVENT. 6 to 9 p.m. Fundraiser for Meals for the Needy. Hors d’ouevres, beer, and 15 different wines. Entertainment by WOOF. Treasure chest and silent auction. Chippanee Country Club, Marsh Road, Bristol. $40 per person. (860) 589-7744.

SATURDAY, OCT. 7

PLAINVILLE

ROAST PORK DINNER. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Glazed roast dinner with fresh potatoes, vegetable, breads, and beverage. Homemade apple crisp for dessert. Silent gift basket auction. Plainville United Methodist Church, 56 Red Stone Hill, Plainville. $12 for adults. $6 for children. 4 and under are free. Reservations strongly suggested. (8600 747-2328.

SUNDAY, OCT. 8

BRISTOL

AMERICAN LEGION 2 POST 2 BREAKFAST. 8 to 11 a.m. American Legion Post 2, 2 Hooker Court, Bristol.

NOW thru OCT. 28

BRISTOL

BRISTOL FARMER’S MARKET. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. New location. 70 Memorial Boulevard, back parking lot of Memorial Boulevard School, Bristol.