Health listings, starting Oct. 6

OCT. 8, 15

SOUTHINGTON

TRAINING FOR IN-HOME HOSPICE VOLUNTEERS. Offered by Hartford HealthCare at Home. Sundays, noon to 4 p.m. Hartford HealthCare at Home, 300 Queen St., Southington. Register. (203) 321-3008. holly.beck@hhchealth.org

THURSDAY, OCT. 12

SOUTHINGTON

BREAST HEALTH BASICS FOR OLDER WOMEN. 1 p.m. Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. Free. RSVP. (860) 621-3014.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BALANCE SCREENING. By appointment. Provided by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 378-1234.