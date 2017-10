SUNDAY, OCT. 8

PLAINVILLE

CONNECTICUT ROSE SOCIETY. 1:30 p.m. 2 p.m., program with Mark Windham who will discuss common sense and practical ways to reduce the impact of Rose Rosette Disease and other rose diseases in the garden. Congregational Church of Plainville, 130 West Main St., Plainville. www.CTRose.org. Free and open to the public.