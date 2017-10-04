Miscellaneous listings, starting Oct. 6

FRIDAY, OCT. 6

PLAINVILLE

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Sponsored by Social Connections. Waxy O’Connors Irish Pub, 400 New Britain Ave., Plainville. No charge. (860) 582-8229.

BRISTOL

JOHN E. TAVERA MEMORIAL FUND EIGTH ANNUAL FUNDRAISER> 5 p.m. Benefit provides scholarships and funds for local organizatons. Features Chunky Tomato Pizza Truck and includes cash bar, raffle prizes and musical entertainment from Bottom Line. St. Joseph’s Polish Society, East Main St., Forestville. Rain or shine. $25 per person. Tickets at the door. (860) 582-2878, Joe.Tavera@comcast.net, ftavera@snet.net, or Lee Santorso at 150 Central Bar and Grill.

SATURDAY, OCT. 7

BRISTOL

TEAM BRISTOL PRESENTS THE 8TH ANNUAL BRISTOL STOMP DANCE. 8 p.m. to midnight. Music by a professional DJ, prizes for best dressed outfit from the past, 50/50 drawing, and a free entry for a grand door prize. Bring your own snacks. Price of admission includes open bar. $19 includes open bar. City True Value Hardware, 750 Farmington Ave., Bristol. (860) 582-6366. Tickets will be sold at the door at the night of the event.

5K WALK-RUN FOR HAITI. 9 a.m. Grace Baptist Church in association with Hand to Hand for Haiti will hold a “Fun Run” starting and ending at the church parking lot, 726 King St., Bristol. $20 donation includes lunch and all activities. All proceeds will support missionary events, relief efforts, a medical clinic, more. (860) 940-4728.

SUNDAY, OCT. 8

PLAINVILLE

CUT-A-THON IN HONOR OF AXEL SUNDBERG. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Boy has acute myeloid leukemia. Money raised will go tho his family to help cover the cost of treatment. Raffles, goodies. All proceeds go to Axel and his family. SportClips Haircuts, 275 New Britain Ave., Plainville.

TUESDAY, OCT. 10

BRISTOL

FRIENDS OF FORESTVILLE 23RD ANNUAL LUNCHEON. Noon. For those who attended local schools. Great get-together. Nuchie’s, 164 Central St., Forestville. Questions/ reservations, call Penny and Kit Critchley, (860) 583-6162 or Leo Bonola, (860) 589-3416.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 11

BRISTOL

CANDLE LIGHT VIGIL. 5 p.m. Held the Bristol Mayor’s Task Force on HIV/AIDS. To honor and remember those who live with HIV, those who have died, and the families and friends affected by this disease. Rev. Kristin Kleiman of the First Congregational Church will lead the invocation and benediction. Bristol Eastern High School’s Madrigal Choir will perform. The personal perspective of living with HIV/ AIDS will be presented by a resident of St. Philip House, a Plainville-based AIDS housing program. Gabrielle.Gelinas@hartdisp.org, (860) 589-6433.

THURSDAY, OCT. 12

BRISTOL

‘A QUIET PASSION.’ 1 p.m. Film about the life of poet Emily Dickinson, starring Cynthia Nixon. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. No charge. RSVP. www.BristolLib.com. (860) 584-7787 ext. 2023. No charge. Light refreshments courtesy of the Friends of the Bristol Public Library.

FRIDAY, OCT. 13

BRISTOL

SINGLES ’50S, ‘60S, ‘70S DANCE. Sponsored by Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. Buffet from 7 to 8 p.m. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $12 for members. $17 for guests. (860) 582-8229.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 18

OTHER

THE 2017 BUSINESS FORUM OF THE CENTRAL CONNECTICUT CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE. 7:30 a.m., registration. 8:15 a.m., opening remarks. Meeting Today’s Workforce Needs; Advertising in a Digital Age; Sales Techniques to Improve Your Business; Demographics: Planning for the Future. Farmington Gardens, 999 Farmington Ave., Farmington. CentralCTChambers.org. (860) 584-4718.

SUNDAY, OCT. 22

OTHER

NEW BRITAIN HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1960 75TH BIRTHDAY PARTY. 12 to 5 p.m. Chicken buffet with salad, pasta, vegetable, dessert, coffee, tea, and soda. Cash bar. Stanley Golf Course, Back Nine Tavern, 245 Hartford Rd., New Britain. Golf cart transportation available from parking lot. Jnoyes1485@cox.net, (860)747-6137, terrymarie65@cox.net, (860)674-1279. www.NBHS1960.com. RSVP by Oct. 1

MONDAY, OCT. 23

OTHER

SINGLES JAZZ NIGHT AND DINNER. Held by Social Connections. 6:30 p.m. After dinner listen to the Hartford Jazz Orchestra at 8 p.m. Arch Street Tavern, 85 Arch St., Hartford. No admission charge. (860) 582-8229.

FRIDAY, OCT. 27

BRISTOL

ANNUAL FREEDOM FUND BANQUET. 6 p.m., social. 7 p.m., banquet. Honoring 25 of the most influential African-American men and women in the area. “Steadfast and Immovable.” Keynote speaker, Rev. Dr. Shelly Best, Pastor Redeemers A.M.E. Zion. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Forestville. $75 per person. $40 for children 12 and under.

FRIDAY, NOV. 17

SOUTHINGTON

TRIP TO SEE THE RADIO CITY CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR WITH THE ROCKETTES. Sponsored by First Baptist Church, Southington. Departure time to be determined. Lunch at Carmine’s, rigatoni and broccoli and chicken marsala. $198, includes transportation, Radio City, Carmine’s, gratuity. (860) 621-8121, (860) 621-3024.

SATURDAY, NOV. 18

SOUTHINGTON

7TH ANNUAL KENNEDY MIDDLE SCHOOL HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR VENDORS NEEDED. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jewelry, clothing, chocolates, sports items, hand-knitted and crochet items, florals, healthy living. More. Full lunch menu. Drawings. Kennedy Middle School, 1071 South Main St., Plainville. $1. lynn.damoboise@snet.net

BRISTOL

THE ST. ANN CRAFT FAIR. 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Presented by the Ladies of St. Ann Sodality. A large variety of crafter, food and fun. Saint Ann Church Hall, 215 West St., Bristol.

FEB. 13-24

PLAINVILLE

EASTERN CARIBBEAN ESCAPE. Sponsored by AARP Chapter 4146. Motor coach to and from New York terminal, 11 day cruise on Norwegian Gem, port charges and taxes, all meals and daily entertainment onboard ship, gratuities for driver and onboard, $50 shore excursion voucher per port/ per stateroom. St. Thomas, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Tortola, and Puerto Rico. Inside cabin, $1379. Oceanview Stateroom, $1,599. Balcony stateroom, $1849. (860) 747-1732.

NOW thru OCT. 31

SOUTHINGTON

ART EXHIBIT BY CLINTON DECKERT. Saturday, Oct. 7 from 1 to 3 p.m., meet the artist. Sunday, Oct. 15, 1 to 3 p.m., Reception Party. Southington Community Cultural Arts, 93 Main St., Southington. Gallery is open Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free admission. SouthingtonArts.org

NOW thru OCT. 30

SOUTHINGTON

ART SHOW BY DONALD LEGER OF SOUTHINGTON. The Gallery at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

NOW thru OCT. 29

BRISTOL

THE HAUNTED GRAVEYARD. Open weekends, starting 5 p.m. 45 minute walk-through filled with different haunted house scenes. 200 scary monsters. New maze scene. Rides open although Kiddieland and Crocodile Cove will be closed. Park and Haunted Graveyard are separate attractions. All guests must enter via the main gates and are encouraged to arrive early. Lake Compounce, Bristol/Southington. Tickets available in advance. www.LakeCompounce.com

NOW thru NOV. 2

OTHER

‘A SUSPENSION OF STEREOTYPIC PERCEPTION.’ A photographic exhibition of works by Tunxis lecturer in photography, Christine Breslin. Wallace Barnes and Barbara Hackman Franklin Art Gallery at Tunxis Community College, Scott Swamp Road, Farmington. Gallery is open Monday to Thursdays, 9 a.m .to 8 p.m. asimoes@tunxis.edu.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

BARGAIN CENTER OPEN. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. $5 bag sale still on. Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol.