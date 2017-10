Plainville Community Schools are in need of volunteers for a variety of programs. Adult volunteers are needed to serve as mentors, tutors, reading partners and classroom helpers in the schools in Plainville. If you are interested in paying it forward in the community and making a difference in the life of a Plainville student, contact Sue Bradley, volunteer coordinator, Plainville Community Schools, by phone at (860)793-3210 x212 or via email at bradleys@plainvilleschools.org.