Special voter registration session set for Oct. 31

The Registrars of Voters have scheduled a special voter registration session on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. This session will be held in Room 203 at the Municipal Center.

Those wishing to vote in the Nov. 7 municipal election and are not now registered in the Town of Plainville may do so at this time. Main-in registration cards must be postmarked by Oct. 24 and the last day to register in person is Tuesday, Oct. 30.

A limited registration session will be held on Monday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to noon for those whose qualifications as to age, citizenship, or residence was attained after the Oct. 31 deadline.

Absentee ballot applications are available at the town clerk’s office at the Municipal Center. For more information, call (860) 793-0221, ext. 247 or 248.

Voting on Tuesday, Nov. 7 will be held at all four polling places in Plainville. District 1, Linden Street School, 69 Linden St.; District 2, OLM Parish Center, 19 South Canal St.; District 3, Toffolon School, 145 Northwest Dr.; Wheeler School, 15 Cleveland Memorial Dr.

For more information, call the Registrar of Voters office at (860) 793-0221, ext 255 or 256.