Police blotter for Oct. 6

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Sept. 25 to Sunday, Oct. 1:

Ashley R. Lavoie, 25, of 8 Summer St., Unit 2, New London, was arrested on Sept. 25 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Michelle A. O’Keefe, 52, of 19 Garfield Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Sept. 26 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Nicholas J. Gagnon, 35, of 50 Dunham St., Southington, was arrested on Sept. 27 and charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree reckless endangerment, and operating under suspension.

Victor Daesener, 24, of 142 Park St., Bristol, was arrested on Sept. 27 and charged with second degree reckless endangerment and second degree breach of peace.

Luigi A. Darragjati, 19, of 197 Beths Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Sept. 29 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to drive a reasonable distance apart.

Joel McCall, 27, of 476 Broad St., Unit 1F, Bristol, was arrested on Sept. 29 and charged with a weapon in the vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without a license, no insurance, improper number of headlights, and misuse of plate(s).

Zachary B. Goodrich, 22, of last known address 32 Chestnut St., 3rd floor, Bristol, was arrested on Sept. 30 and charged with three counts of third degree burglary, two counts of sixth degree larceny, interfering with a police officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia. In five separate incidents, he was charged with first degree failure to appear.

Andrew Santiago, 23, of 34 Melbourne Terrace, Waterbury, was arrested on Oct. 1 and charged with conspiracy to commit fifth degree larceny.

Zane C. Harman, 30, of 286 S. Washington St., Plainville, was arrested on Oct. 1 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Amelia Saunders, 21, of 88 Oakridge, Unionville, was arrested on Oct. 1 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Vladimir Login, 44, of 54 Shuttlemeadow Rd., Plainville, was arrested on Oct. 1 and charged with evading responsibility (physical injury).

Kazimierz Bucior, 59, of 22 Maria Rd., Plainville, was arrested on Oct. 1 and charged with criminal violation of a protective order.