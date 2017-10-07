Dems open headquarters Oct. 13

The Plainville Democratic Town Committee will hold a public opening of their 2017 Headquarters on Friday, Oct. 13 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The public is invited to the event at the 47 Whiting St. headquarters in downtown Plainville. Refreshments will be served and there will also be door prizes.

Chairperson Rosemary Morante said in a party press release, “We encourage people to come and join us on Friday night. Local elections are important and we hope that voters will get engaged. This is a great opportunity to meet and talk with our candidates in person, socialize with other Plainville folks, and help us celebrate the official opening of headquarters.”