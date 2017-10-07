The newest member of Plainville’s sports Hall of Fame

The Plainville Sports Hall of Fame will celebrate its Athletic Induction Banquet on Saturday, Oct. 14. The banquet will be held at Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St. in Forestville.

The ceremony will begin with a social at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. with the awards following immediately. The cost for a ticket is $45 and can be purchased at the Dental Offices of Dr. Rusty Camp at 359 Farmington Ave., or Angelo’s Modern Barber Shop at 61 East St. or Farmington Bank at 117 East St. in Plainville.

Contact Mike Bakaysa at (860)573-8015 or Byron Treado at (860)836-3377 for details.

All commemorative plaques can be viewed at Plainville High School in the Hall of Fame Showcase or you can visit the website www.plainvillesports.com for more information about the Plainville Sports Hall of Fame.

The class of 2017 Hall of Fame Inductees include: David Fish, class of 1992; Sandra Paradis Fray, class of 1979; Scott Martin, class of 1995; David Hansen, class of 1970; Jaime Crowley Krajewski, class of 2002; and the 1992 State Champion Baseball Team .

This year’s recipient of the Distinguish Service Award recognizes Betty Boukus posthumously.

A press release offered this information about the inductees:

Scott Martin

Scott Martin graduated from Plainville High School in 1995. He was a four year member of baseball and basketball teams – captain of basketball team in his senior year. Martin was a member of Plainville High School baseball teams that competed in four consecutive state championship games, winning the state championship three times. Martin had the game winning hit in the 1995 championship game.

Martin attended CCSU and was a four year member of the baseball team earning All-League honors in his junior and senior seasons. He finished his career second all-time in strikeouts both in his career and season and as a senior was seventh in the country in strike outs per nine innings at 12.2 per game.

He was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers and played three seasons earning top ERA with L.A. Dodgers organization in 1999 and 2000. He was a member of the 2000 league championship with San Bernadino Stampede in A+ league.

Locally, Martin pitched for the Middletown Giants in the New England Collegiate Baseball league and was selected first team all-League team and for Bristol in the Twilight League earning first team All-League team leading the team to its 1st championship in 26 years

Martin is currently the varsity baseball coach at Stafford High School with more than 140 wins and an appearance in the 2009 State Championship finals. He has earned coach of the year three times and is on the High School Coaches and CIAC Boards. He is also the varsity girls basketball coach in addition to teaching history at Stafford High School.

Sandra Paradis Fray

Sandra Paradis Fray was a graduate of Plainville High School in 1979. She was a three sport scholar athlete, who participated in volleyball, basketball & softball.

In volleyball she was a striker who earned four varsity letters in 1975-1978. In her senior year she was chosen a Tri-Captain and led the team to the first ever qualifying post-season tournament. The team went on to the state quarter finals finishing 13-5 with the first winning record in school history for girls’ volleyball.

In basketball she was a ferocious guard earning three varsity letters in 1976-1979. In her senior year the team went to the post-season tournament qualifier and finished the season with an 11-8 record.

In softball Fray could play any position on the field. But with her solid glove and strong arm she was platooned at short stop and third base. She earned four varsity letters and in her senior year was named Co-Captain. She led the team to the first ever post-season softball tournament. That year the team went to the state semi-finals losing 6-5. They finished 16-5 which was the best winning record for girls’ softball up to that time. Fray was named All Colonial Conference in 1979.

Fray was the consummate student athlete who was the Vice President of the PHS Girls League. She was recognized with the following honors:

1978 and 1979 PHS National Honor Society (2)

Who’s Who Among High School Students

1979 Athletic Backers PHS Female Scholar Athlete Award Winner

Fray attended University of Valley Forge where she earned NACC All Conference and Tournament MVP honors in volleyball. In softball, she earned NACC All Conference and All Tournament. In 1983 – 1984 Fray was selected as All American in basketball. In 2004 Fray was inducted into the University of Valley Forge Hall of Fame.

Fray is married to William Fray and three grown children. She continues to volunteer in various community school and church groups.

David Hansen

David Hansen attended PHS from 1967 to 1970, where he was a three sport athlete in football, basketball, and baseball. He was co-captain in football senior year.

Hansen was an exceptional talent on both sides of the field in football and earned a starting role as a sophomore as a running back for the devils. As a junior running back and defensive back, Hansen played every game as a punishing runner gaining 160 yards and three touchdowns in one game. On defense, he was a tenacious hitter who used his speed and power to punish the opposition. His junior season was cut short due to a broken foot that also sidetracked his basketball season.

Once healthy for his senior season, Hansen resumed where he left off, gaining at least 100 yards in 7 of 8 games with a season high of 181 yards against Glastonbury. Amazingly, Hansen lead the team in many categories: rushing yards, receiving yards, kickoff and punt returns and tackles. He was named ALL CVC offense and defensive teams.

On the hardwood, Hansen was a power forward who’s rebounding and ability to find the open shot made him a key contributor to the team’s successes.

As a lanky left handed strikeout specialist, Hansen was one of the anchors of the pitching staff drawing interest from Philadelphia Phillies in his senior season. Hansen chose football and attended the University of Connecticut, where he was a starting running back with Eric Torkelson.

David Fish

David Fish was a Captain and key member of Plainville’s 1992 Class L State Championship and No. 1 ranked team in the Hartford Courant state baseball poll. Patrolling the outfield and pitching, Dave was named All-State in Baseball as a junior and as a senior. He was a varsity starter for all four years of his high school career and was tabbed All-Northwest Conference four times.

Fish was an effective left-handed pitcher for the Blue Devils but did most of his damage with the bat. The hulking left-handed power hitter batted over .350 for his career, tallying 90 hits, 12 homerooms, and 88 Runs Batted In.

According to former Plainville baseball coach Bob Freimuth (Hall of Fame Class of 2006), “David Fish was an outstanding baseball player. He played just as hard in practice as he did in games. I was fortunate to have him for four years. He was a great competitor in the batter’s box and on the mound. Truly self-motivated and unselfish.”

Fish’s size, speed, and strength made him a force on the gridiron as well. He captained the football team, playing fullback and inside linebacker. A three-year starter, he was named All-State as a senior in 1991.

Collegiately, Fish was a four year starter in the outfield for Western Connecticut State University. Named the team captain his junior and senior seasons, Fish hit over .300 for his career with 11 homeruns and 78 runs batted in.

Jaime Crowley Krajewski

Jaime Crowley attended PHS from 1998 to 2002. During that time, she was a prominent member of the soccer, swim, and track and field teams. In her senior year, she was named a captain in soccer and track and field. She was selected All Northwest Conference and All Herald 3 years in swimming and four years in track and field. She achieved All State honors in swimming and track and field three times each.

In swimming, she set PHS school records in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly, and the 200 individual medley. She was a six time Northwest Conference champion. She won Class S State Titles in the 50 free from 1998-2000, 100 backstroke in 1998, 100 free in 1999, and in 2000 she was the state record holder in the 50 free.

In track and field, she set the PHS school records in both the discus and shot put, while being a four time conference champion in those events. While winning the State Open in 2002, she set a new record in the discus throw by tossing it a distance of 142′ 8″. That same year she placed second in the State Heptathlon Competition.

After graduating from high school, Crowley attended Central Connecticut State University where she earned Academic All American Honors in 2005 and 2006. Also, she qualified for the NCAA Tournament in those same years, placing 20th in the 100 breast stroke. In 2005, she finished in sixth place in the 50 free at the Short Course Fina World Cup Competition in New York. Her time for that event ranked her 52nd in the world at that time. In the 2006 Winter National Championships, she finished fifth in the 100 back stroke and sixth in the 50 free.

During her career at CCSU, she set school records in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 breast, 200 breast, 200 IM, 200 medley relay, 200 medley relay, 400 medley relay, and 200 and 400 free relay. She was the state Of Connecticut record holder in the 50 free in 2005. She was captain of the CCSU swim team in her junior and senior years.

1992 Plainville High School baseball team

The Plainville High School baseball team finished with a record of 19-3. The squad won the1992 Class L State Championship and finished the season ranked the #1 team in Connecticut by the Hartford Courant. The combination of sound defense, clutch hitting, masterful pitching, and a trick pay or two highlighted their remarkable run. The team was coached by Robert Freimuth along with an outstanding coaching staff of Louis Mandeville, Patrick Risley, Gregory Ziogas, and Brett Fish. Tyler Balducci, John Janick and David Fish were the teams’ captains.

Defensively, the team was strong up the middle. Catcher Brian Edge anchored the team behind the plate. John Janick and Brian Curtis were outstanding in the middle infield and Balducci patrolled centerfield. Dean Jakobowski and James Pugilese were solid at the corner infield positions. Fish, Brian Biskupiak, Jason Plourde, and Jeffrey Sengle rotated in the outfield and on the mound.

Offensively, the team was potent and clutch 1 through 9. Plourde and Janick were at the top of the order providing speed and bat control. Fish, a four year starter, Biskupiak, Edge, and sophomore Earl Snyder were run producers. Snyder batted .417 in the state tournament. Balducci, Jakbowski, and Pugliese kept the line moving on the bottom of the order. Remarkably eight times in the four state tournament games a Plainville hitter came up with two outs and got a clutch hit to score runners. Balducci had the game winning hit in the title game and Pugliese had a key hit to drive in an insurance run.

Everybody in Plainville is a pitcher and the 1992 squad was superb on the mound. Biskupiak, Plourde, Jakobowski, and Fish logged the most innings. The staff gave up only one run in state tournament play. Biskupiak, who finished the year with an 8-0 record, pitched 21 scoreless innings in the tourney and struck out 18. He had three wins and one save. He gave up 0, yes zero, runs using a lively fastball, slow curve and sneaky slider. In the tournament after a first round bye, Biskupiak shut out Foran 9-0 in the second round. He then beat East Lyme 3-0 in the quarter-finals. Plourde, a hard throwing lefty, was outstanding in the semi-final win over Wethersfield. In the state title game, Biskupiak shut out Ledyard 3-0 on a Friday afternoon at Palmer Field in Middletown. He struck out the last three batters he faced.

While in Cocoa Beach, Fla. for spring training the team perfected a few trick plays. Janick and Curtis were excellent at tagging unwary baserunners out with the hidden ball trick. A play the team named “Don’t Be A Star” was executed to perfection by the pitching staff and position players. Baserunners didn’t stray far from the bases and opposing coaches around the state could be heard telling their baserunners, “Watch out! Don’t get Plainvilled!”

Biskupiak, Janick, and Fish received All State recognition in 1992. They, along with Edge, Plourde, Sengle, and Snyder, went on the have outstanding collegiate baseball careers. Earl Snyder went on to play professional baseball. He was a member of the 2004 World Champion Boston Red Sox. Also Brian BIskupiak, Brian Edge, Earl Snyder, David Fish, Coach Louis Mandeville, Coach Gregory Ziogas and Coach Robert Freimuth have been inducted into the Plainville Sports Hall of Fame.

Other members of the squad were Ryan Nightingale, Mark Janick, Rob Plourde, Kevin Redmen, SavinoDilernia, Manny Litos, Anthony Cavallo, John Andros, Mike Spirito, Eric Lozaw, and Matt Davis.