The Town of Plainville is now offering citizens the ability to apply for building permits online through ViewPoint Cloud. With this system, citizens will be able to submit an application from anywhere, monitor the status of an application online, and receive notifications via email as the application is reviewed and processed. For a small processing fee, ViewPoint will allow citizens to pay for their application online via credit card or e-check. Additionally, in person payment options are available and not subject a processing fee.

For further information, visit the town website or call the Building Department at (860)793-0221 x212.

To apply for a building permit going forward, visit https://plainvillect.viewpointcloud.com/.