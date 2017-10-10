PARC Memorial Walk this Saturday

PLAINVILLE – Organizers are ready to welcome walkers and supporters at this Saturday’s Helen Coughlin Annual Memorial Walk (Oct. 14). Now in its 17th year, this event is one of the largest annual fundraisers for PARC, the Plainville-based non-profit that provides family centered services for people with developmental disabilities. PARC is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year and organizers have challenged the community to bring 60 teams – representing families, schools, clubs, churches and others.

The Helen Coughlin Annual Memorial Walk will begin at 9 a.m. at the Norton Park main pavilion with opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. followed by the walk. Food, music, a chili competition and opportunities to win gift baskets are also incorporated into the event. The rain date is the following day, Oct. 15. People can register at the event.

Throughout the year, PARC has celebrated its 60th anniversary with a dinner dance, golf tournament, Ed Mecure Memorial Poker Run, Coughlin Memorial Tree Dedication and the upcoming Frank Robinson Thanksgiving Bowling Classic planned for Saturday, Nov. 18.

Erica Donovan, PARC executive director, said in a press release PARC is successful thanks to the amazing support of sponsors, donors, families and members, and continues its mission of providing life skills, activities and programs to foster inclusion and community involvement.

For more information about the 17th Annual Helen Coughlin Memorial Walk, contact PARC at 860-747-0316 or email edonovan@parcdisabilitiesct.org. PARC information is also available at the website www.parcdisabilitiesct.com or PARC, Inc. on Facebook. In case of inclement weather, updates will be posted on the website and Facebook.