Dining listings, starting Oct. 13

SUNDAY, OCT. 15

BRISTOL

AUNT BUB’S PASTA SUPPER. 4 to 6 p.m. Sit down for food, conversations, memories. Meal of pasta, eggplant parmigiana, chicken, salad, bread, dessert, soft drinks served at 5 p.m. Bring your own wine. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. $15 for adults. $5 for children 10 and under. Children 5 or under free. (860) 585-5411. TheCarouselMuseum.org/book-online. RSVP.

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

OTHER

POLISH SUPPER. Presented by The Women’s Guild of St. Casimir’s Church. 5 p.m. Menu includes soup, salad, golabki (stuffed cabbage), kielbasa and sauerkraut, cheese pierogi, mashed potatoes, green beans, and ice creams sundaes for dessert. Coffee, tea, and soft drinks. The Lyceum, 180 Main St., Terryville. $15 per person. 13 years and older, and $5 per person, 6 to 12 years old. Children 5 and under are free. Tickets can be bought at the Parish Center, 19 Allen St., Terryville (860) 583-4697, at the Parish Office, 19 Electric Ave., Thomaston, at Beacon Pharamcy, 241 Main St., Terryville, or Polsmak Deli, 111 Main St., Terryville.

NOW thru OCT. 28

BRISTOL

BRISTOL FARMER’S MARKET. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. New location. 70 Memorial Boulevard, back parking lot of Memorial Boulevard School, Bristol.